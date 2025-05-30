Trump's Reported 'Mental Anguish' From Kamala Harris Interview Has Everyone Roasting Him

While he puts in plenty of effort trying to convince the world otherwise, Donald Trump can often barely hide his thin-skinned insecurity. And, this time, folks aren't letting him down easy for it. Trump is claiming that a "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that aired during the 2024 presidential race caused him "mental anguish," per the Associated Press.

In his $20 billion lawsuit against Paramount, Trump's team of lawyers has claimed that when CBS edited a clip from an interview with Harris down for "60 Minutes" and "Face the Nation," respectively, it misleadingly showed her giving different answers to a question. Edward Andrew Paltzik, Trump's legal representation, has made the claim that "this led to widespread confusion and mental anguish of consumers, including plaintiffs, regarding a household name of the legacy media apparently deceptively distorting its broadcasts, and then resisting attempts to clear the public record." CBS argued that the two clips were merely different parts of Harris' same long answer to the question. Beyond the claim of "mental anguish," Trump's team has also suggested that the alleged confusion created by the edits made it necessary for Trump, who they referred to as a "content creator" and "media icon," "to redirect significant time, money and effort to correcting the public record." If that's cause for a lawsuit, then it's safe to say that there are plenty of people to whom Trump should be shelling out money. And folks online are in agreement.