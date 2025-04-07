Trump's Reported Comments To Kamala On Election Night Betray His Top Insecurity
Despite his big talk and his bluster when it comes to facing down his political enemies, President Donald Trump has always seemed worried about one thing: how much people like him. Whether he's accidentally confirming his vanity over his appearance, demonstrating his thin-skinned insecurity about the "weird" insults thrown his way during the election, or trying to protect his fragile ego with rants about his vote totals, it all seems to boil down to convincing people and himself that he is loved.
Even when it comes to some of his most heated rivals, Trump seems to want to have a cordial relationship — at least in private. One notable example of this is found in author Chris Whipple's new book about the unprecedented 2024 election, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," released. Despite the animosity between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump was reportedly weirdly friendly and amiable when she called to concede the day after her painful election loss.
Whipple wrote (via the Daily Mail) that Harris "felt the weight of the crushing defeat" as she made the call and formally threw in the towel. Trump, however, didn't seem to comprehend the awkwardness and difficulty of the call for Harris. "The president-elect was weirdly cordial and complimentary – bantering as though he were on the golf course," Whipple wrote. "'You're a tough cookie. You were really great. And that Doug – what a character! I love that guy!'" Trump told Harris, according to Whipple, referring to Harris' husband and vocal supporter, Doug Emhoff. While he talks a big game, it seems Trump still wants to be friendly with Harris, and wants to avoid other famous people being mad at him.
Donald Trump desperately wants to be loved by the public
While Donald Trump has recently found the love he's been lacking in his bromance with Elon Musk, his insecurity over his popularity has been on display countless times in the past. Even after his decisive win in the 2024 election, Trump has felt the need to play up the results to make himself seem even more universally praised, often at the most random and inorganic times. Like in March when Trump railed against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's rulings on his executive orders regarding deportations.
"He didn't WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn't WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn't WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN'T WIN ANYTHING!" Trump raged in a post on Truth Social. ""I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY." It always feels like Trump needs everyone to think he's got some sort of universal appeal.
Trump's vanity runs deep, and it makes his reportedly playful comments to Harris during her concession phone call even more jarring. While Harris hammered Trump on his right-wing positions and for being a threat to the very idea of democracy, Trump's campaign disses were weirdly personal. Like when Time magazine used an illustration of Kamala Harris for their cover in August 2024, and Trump went on a rant at a campaign rally, as seen in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he told a throng of adoring fans: "I am much better-looking than her. I think I'm much better. Much better. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala." Trump is certainty right about one thing – Harris is a "tough cookie" for being able to stomach that sort of ego-stroking.