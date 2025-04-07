Trump's Reported Comments To Kamala On Election Night Betray His Top Insecurity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite his big talk and his bluster when it comes to facing down his political enemies, President Donald Trump has always seemed worried about one thing: how much people like him. Whether he's accidentally confirming his vanity over his appearance, demonstrating his thin-skinned insecurity about the "weird" insults thrown his way during the election, or trying to protect his fragile ego with rants about his vote totals, it all seems to boil down to convincing people and himself that he is loved.

Even when it comes to some of his most heated rivals, Trump seems to want to have a cordial relationship — at least in private. One notable example of this is found in author Chris Whipple's new book about the unprecedented 2024 election, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," released. Despite the animosity between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump was reportedly weirdly friendly and amiable when she called to concede the day after her painful election loss.

Whipple wrote (via the Daily Mail) that Harris "felt the weight of the crushing defeat" as she made the call and formally threw in the towel. Trump, however, didn't seem to comprehend the awkwardness and difficulty of the call for Harris. "The president-elect was weirdly cordial and complimentary – bantering as though he were on the golf course," Whipple wrote. "'You're a tough cookie. You were really great. And that Doug – what a character! I love that guy!'" Trump told Harris, according to Whipple, referring to Harris' husband and vocal supporter, Doug Emhoff. While he talks a big game, it seems Trump still wants to be friendly with Harris, and wants to avoid other famous people being mad at him.

