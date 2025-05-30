Barron Trump's Love Life Is Finally Heating Up Amid Whispers He Found A College Girlfriend

There have been plenty of weird rumors about Barron Trump's love life since he started college. Yet, according to a fellow NYU student, it seems that Donald Trump's youngest son has hit a serious milestone in both his romantic life and his college years. And it's a bit less dramatic than all the gossip.

Back in October, Donald's take on Barron's dating life proved he's entirely out of touch with kids. While appearing on the PBD Podcast, Donald didn't seem to know much about Barron's dating life, but he did believe that his son had never had a girlfriend before. If this was true, then that all might have just changed for Barron. A friend from NYU told News Nation that Barron is in a relationship. "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot," they said. Of course, this news is going to get the rumor mill going again, and it's sure to pique the public's interest about who this mystery girlfriend is. From the sound of it, though, we're not likely to find that out any time soon. According to the source, Barron "screws the limelight" and prefers to keep his life under the radar.