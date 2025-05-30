Barron Trump's Love Life Is Finally Heating Up Amid Whispers He Found A College Girlfriend
There have been plenty of weird rumors about Barron Trump's love life since he started college. Yet, according to a fellow NYU student, it seems that Donald Trump's youngest son has hit a serious milestone in both his romantic life and his college years. And it's a bit less dramatic than all the gossip.
Back in October, Donald's take on Barron's dating life proved he's entirely out of touch with kids. While appearing on the PBD Podcast, Donald didn't seem to know much about Barron's dating life, but he did believe that his son had never had a girlfriend before. If this was true, then that all might have just changed for Barron. A friend from NYU told News Nation that Barron is in a relationship. "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot," they said. Of course, this news is going to get the rumor mill going again, and it's sure to pique the public's interest about who this mystery girlfriend is. From the sound of it, though, we're not likely to find that out any time soon. According to the source, Barron "screws the limelight" and prefers to keep his life under the radar.
Barron is apparently disinterested in some of his father's favorite things
Barron Trump's college experience has been beyond awkward, thanks to the Secret Service and all the attention he has on him. It seems, however, that when it comes to the public eye, he's much more aligned with his mom than with his dad. The insider described Barron as "much more like his mother, Melania [Trump] — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC" (aka Big Man on Campus). There may not be anyone on planet Earth who wants to be a BMOC quite as much as Donald Trump does. So, it sounds like Barron may not be a chip off the old controversial block after all.
It's safe to guess that Donald would like it if Barron was interested in pursuing popularity and power since this is his own greatest passion. Yet, it seems that Donald won't be getting that wish — at least not anytime soon. "Barron is pretty apolitical — he doesn't get involved," the source said. So, if Mr. President wants Barron and his mystery girl to be the next Donald and Melania, he's got another thing coming.