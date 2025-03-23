Weird Rumors About Barron Trump's Love Life
Barron Trump is quite the enigma. The first son has managed to remain largely out of the spotlight since he was thrust into its harsh glare at just 11 years old, when Barron's father first won the presidency back in 2016. But as Donald Trump geared up to make the White House his home again in 2024, Barron wasn't a little kid anymore. He'd just graduated from high school and was on his way to college, and the world was watching again, this time with much more interest. As one would expect, there's plenty of curiosity surrounding the first son's love life, and some weird rumors have been doing the rounds as a result.
As per usual, Barron's father didn't do anything to put the scuttlebutt to rest. Donald Trump proved he's entirely out of touch with his kids when he described Barron's dating life to the "PBD Podcast." The divisive politician confirmed, "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Donald elaborated, "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people." Er, not exactly the kind of intel an 18-year-old would like the world to have.
An unnamed source who claimed to be studying with Barron at NYU later clarified to People that the first son was far from an outcast, though. "He's at Stern so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," they shared. We can't help but notice that this insider's manner of speaking seems to, well, mimic that of the president himself. They added, "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Notably, this was just two months after Donald's blunder on "PBD," and the timing seemed... suspicious.
Some fans are convinced Barron and a Spanish princess are meant to be
With Barron Trump reportedly being a single man (according to his father, anyway), fans took it upon themselves to find the young bachelor a love match, and funnily enough they are hoping that Barron ends up with a certain royal from Spain. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, put it out there that Barron and Princess Leonor of Spain "are a match made in heaven," adding, "Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family." Technically she has dated before. In fact, Leonor's ex-boyfriend was a millionaire. But thanks to the Trump dynasty, Barron could easily measure up.
Some people in the comments section understandably found it a bit weird that someone would try and match the first son with a Spanish royal. Others downright decried it as "creepy," warning that strangers should stop playing matchmaker online. As one user quipped, "I didn't realize you like playing dolls with politician's children." Another pointed out, "She's never going to date a Trump when the whole family is considered to be trash."
Users also speculated about whether such a union would even be allowed, given that Barron is a commoner and Leonor would likely be expected to marry someone from her own country at the very least. Meanwhile, his half-brother, Eric Trump, described Barron's dating life with three simple words, dubbing him "the most-watched bachelor" during a chat with the Daily Mail. He offered some advice to his little brother as well: "Just be careful, just be careful. There are a lot of eyes on you."
Barron was linked to a model
In October 2024, rumors swirled that Barron Trump was no longer a single man since he was dating Klara Jones who, according to reports, is a model. If this was indeed true (it was never officially confirmed) it would indicate that the first son has the same taste in women as his famous father, who has been married to three women, all models by profession. It was shortly after the news of Barron's supposed love interest caught the attention of some small media outlets that Donald Trump told the "PBD Podcast" he was pretty sure Barron was focusing more on his coursework than his love life too. A quick Google search of Jones also doesn't provide much intel, so it's hard to tell whether the first son actually ever dated or even hung out with her.
The youngest Trump kid's comings and goings at university became a hot topic again in February 2025 when the president of NYU's College Republicans, Kayla Walker, was spectacularly ousted from her job after making the mistake of referring to Barron in an unflattering manner. Walker told Vanity Fair that he's an "oddity on campus," notably during a time when everyone wanted to know how Barron was faring at NYU — especially with the ladies. "He goes to class, he goes home," Walker said, insinuating that the first son was the ultimate recluse on campus. We don't know just how personally the Trump family took the comment and whether they had anything to do with Walker getting fired from her position. But, in a statement from the College Republicans of America, the organization condemned Walker's words, noting they do "not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization," (via X).
A TikToker claimed she and Barron dated when he was around 10 years old
In a 2020 clip, a TikToker named Maddie confessed that she and Barron were in the same class at school and that the two of them had briefly dated. As speculation about the first son's love life heated up, as he headed off to college, the video resurfaced. It includes pictures of Maddie and Barron, most of which seem to have been taken on class trips — one shows her and the first son posing with the rest of their classmates alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, for instance.
"I went to school with Barron Trump and he was my first 'bf,'" Maddie wrote in the caption of the video. She also, hilariously, ended it by quipping, "Sorry gals, he's mine." The two must have been around 10 or 11 years old when they supposedly dated, so we can't exactly consider it a serious romantic relationship. But it seems Maddie thought it was, sadly acknowledging that they couldn't make a long-distance romance work after Barron had to move to the White House.
@maddatitude
Still, there's no real evidence to back up Maddie's claims that she and Barron were more than just classmates. She told curious followers that he was "the best [and] the nicest," (via the Daily Mail), but didn't offer up any other details. The first son, per usual, stayed mum. As such, we'll have to wait a while before we ever get a glimpse of Barron's private life. It's becoming glaringly obvious that, despite his fame, the first son is determined to fly under the radar, especially where his love life's concerned.