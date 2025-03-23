Weird Rumors About Barron Trump's Love Life

Barron Trump is quite the enigma. The first son has managed to remain largely out of the spotlight since he was thrust into its harsh glare at just 11 years old, when Barron's father first won the presidency back in 2016. But as Donald Trump geared up to make the White House his home again in 2024, Barron wasn't a little kid anymore. He'd just graduated from high school and was on his way to college, and the world was watching again, this time with much more interest. As one would expect, there's plenty of curiosity surrounding the first son's love life, and some weird rumors have been doing the rounds as a result.

Advertisement

As per usual, Barron's father didn't do anything to put the scuttlebutt to rest. Donald Trump proved he's entirely out of touch with his kids when he described Barron's dating life to the "PBD Podcast." The divisive politician confirmed, "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Donald elaborated, "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people." Er, not exactly the kind of intel an 18-year-old would like the world to have.

An unnamed source who claimed to be studying with Barron at NYU later clarified to People that the first son was far from an outcast, though. "He's at Stern so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," they shared. We can't help but notice that this insider's manner of speaking seems to, well, mimic that of the president himself. They added, "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Notably, this was just two months after Donald's blunder on "PBD," and the timing seemed... suspicious.

Advertisement