Kristi Noem Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic Before Plastic Surgery
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has no shortage of controversies, from serious ones like her questionable behavior regarding animal abuse to cosmetic ones such as hair hack fails. However, her latest shocking moment isn't actually something she said, but it does have people questioning the former vice presidential contender's decisions.
In a recent tweet that's going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, a side-by-side photo comparison of Noem before and after plastic surgery is raising serious eyebrows (pun unintended). The pics are from 2019 and 2025 — only a six-year difference — but they look like they were taken of two completely different people.
What has happened to Kristi Noem's face? 😳
2019 2025 https://t.co/pFMDlcZH6K pic.twitter.com/akAqHYesEz
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 9, 2025
The photo on the left was Noem's official portrait taken when she became the first female governor of South Dakota, a job she held from 2019 to 2025, before joining President Donald Trump's team in the White House. Based on the pics, it looks like Noem got both cheek and lip fillers, as well as darkened and filled in her eyebrows. Plus, she ditched her "the Rachel" haircut for the classic MAGA style of long, wavy locks — joining a series of women who all happen to look like Melania Trump.
There seems to be a pattern with women in Trump's circle
Users on X were quick to point out how Kristi Noem has become yet another pod person revolving around the Trump family dynasty. One person compared her transformation to that of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is unrecognizable in old modeling photos. "Once pretty, now freakish. That's the standard for hot in maga world, doesn't matter if you have a serious position or not, they all look the same," they wrote. Another person hilariously joked, "She got that Mar-a-lago lift." A third bluntly tweeted, "It is that blow up doll look they are going for." Yikes.
It's interesting that so many women in the MAGA universe seem to have had total facial reconstructions. Because of that, anyone associated with President Trump can't escape plastic surgery rumors, including Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump.
The original X poster added a part two, presumably after people thought Noem only looked super different because of the camera angle. But when both photos are taken from the same angle, and the person still looks like two separate people, it's clearly not the angle that's warped.
2/ Noem's Face, The Sequelhttps://t.co/1QIl0N6G1P
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 9, 2025