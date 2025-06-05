The Most Controversial Royal Portraits That Had The World Buzzing

From state visits to Trooping the Colour, royal appearances are a spectacle in their own right. Each time a royal steps out in public, they're greeted by swarms of onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of them in real life. That said, you probably won't be surprised to learn that royal fanfare is a phenomenon as old as the royal family itself. Long before the advent of cameras, the blue-bloods used painted portraits to capture and share their images with the public. As noted by DailyArt, some of the earliest royal portraits date back to the 16th century.

Royal portraiture isn't just a way to disseminate the royal image — it has also been used as a powerful political tool. In many royal portraits, monarchs wear decadent fabrics and priceless jewels to convey their wealth and power. In other instances, royal portraits depict tender moments between the sovereign and their family, thus making them appear wholesome and sympathetic to the world.

Nowadays, digital photography allows us to capture and view portraits with unprecedented quality; however, the royal family has remained loyal to the tradition of sitting for hand-painted portraits. The royal collection contains hundreds of portraits by some of the world's most celebrated artists. Although many royal portraits have been well-received by the public, some have ignited major controversies. From "inappropriate" images to downright bizarre depictions, these controversial royal portraits had everyone talking.