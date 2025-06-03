Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet May Twin With Her Mom But Her Outspoken Views Are All Dad Ben
As the child of a former Hollywood It-couple, Violet Affleck has had moments in the public eye since she was a child. Now, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter is all grown up, and between her looks and the content of an essay she wrote for Yale University, it's clear that she's a perfect mix of her famous parents.
One look at Violet is all it takes to know that she and Garner are complete twins. Dig a little deeper, though, and it's clear that she takes after her dad just as much. Violet, who is attending Yale University, may only be a freshman, but her piece that was published in The Yale Global Health Review earlier this month proves that she's wise beyond her years. Violet's brilliant essay "A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles" shows her intelligence and her character, but it also shows how passionate she is about her views.
In her essay, she wrote about the Los Angeles wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the inextricable connection between the unacceptable handling of public health and climate change that led to the devastating effects of both events. This kind of insight is something that definitely reminds us of her dad.
Ben Affleck's philosophy about making change must have rubbed off on his daughter
At just 18 years old, Violet Affleck is clearly already a rising activist, and her passion for doing good may be something she inherited from Ben Affleck. In 2010, Ben launched the Eastern Congo Initiative to help with the crisis affecting those in eastern Congo.
In a 2008 interview with ABC News, Ben gave some insight into his connection to the cause to which he has dedicated so much. "I think the more painful something is, the more you want to distance yourself from it," he explained. "I think the hard part is actually to let some of that go and to realize that when you see some of these images of people suffering in some way or another, to kind of remember that these are people who are in fact just in different circumstance than you are, but that are kind of dealing with [those circumstances] in a pretty brave and enduring way," per Look to the Stars.
It's clear that, like her dad, Violet is compelled to lean in to help in situations that others may feel tempted to ignore and sweep under the rug. And, it's safe to assume that this means she has a bright future full of making change and helping others.