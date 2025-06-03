Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet May Twin With Her Mom But Her Outspoken Views Are All Dad Ben

As the child of a former Hollywood It-couple, Violet Affleck has had moments in the public eye since she was a child. Now, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter is all grown up, and between her looks and the content of an essay she wrote for Yale University, it's clear that she's a perfect mix of her famous parents.

One look at Violet is all it takes to know that she and Garner are complete twins. Dig a little deeper, though, and it's clear that she takes after her dad just as much. Violet, who is attending Yale University, may only be a freshman, but her piece that was published in The Yale Global Health Review earlier this month proves that she's wise beyond her years. Violet's brilliant essay "A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles" shows her intelligence and her character, but it also shows how passionate she is about her views.

In her essay, she wrote about the Los Angeles wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the inextricable connection between the unacceptable handling of public health and climate change that led to the devastating effects of both events. This kind of insight is something that definitely reminds us of her dad.