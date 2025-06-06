Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Shadiest Dig At Kamala Harris Has Hypocrisy Written All Over It

The Republicans' obsession with women who don't have children keeps rearing its ugly head, and as the 2024 election loomed and the Trump campaign tried and failed to damage former Vice President Kamala Harris' reputation in any notable manner, they pulled out the no children card. At least, President Donald Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did, following in JD Vance's footsteps (remember those childless cat ladies comments?).

Sanders was attending a Trump rally when she took a shady dig at Harris, telling the audience that the former vice president is not a humble person. Why? Because she doesn't have kids. "You can walk into a room like this where people cheer when you step onto the stage and you might think for a second that you're kind of special," Sanders told the audience (via ABC News). "Then you go home, and your kids remind you very quickly you're actually not that big of a deal ... So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble." Sanders' proclamation of her own humility kind of defeated her argument. Telling an audience how humble you are simply to prove that someone else is not is, er, the opposite of humility. Sanders' argument was also flawed — while the former vice president doesn't have biological children, Harris is a stepmother to Cole and Ella Emhoff. Sanders was effectively asserting that stepmothers aren't real mothers, which, to put it in Trump jargon, is quite nasty.

Sanders previously showed just how humble she really is when she bragged about making history with her political career during the 2024 RNC. "I was the first mom and only the third woman to ever serve as the White House press secretary," she told a cheering audience (via CNN).