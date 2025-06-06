Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Shadiest Dig At Kamala Harris Has Hypocrisy Written All Over It
The Republicans' obsession with women who don't have children keeps rearing its ugly head, and as the 2024 election loomed and the Trump campaign tried and failed to damage former Vice President Kamala Harris' reputation in any notable manner, they pulled out the no children card. At least, President Donald Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did, following in JD Vance's footsteps (remember those childless cat ladies comments?).
Sanders was attending a Trump rally when she took a shady dig at Harris, telling the audience that the former vice president is not a humble person. Why? Because she doesn't have kids. "You can walk into a room like this where people cheer when you step onto the stage and you might think for a second that you're kind of special," Sanders told the audience (via ABC News). "Then you go home, and your kids remind you very quickly you're actually not that big of a deal ... So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble." Sanders' proclamation of her own humility kind of defeated her argument. Telling an audience how humble you are simply to prove that someone else is not is, er, the opposite of humility. Sanders' argument was also flawed — while the former vice president doesn't have biological children, Harris is a stepmother to Cole and Ella Emhoff. Sanders was effectively asserting that stepmothers aren't real mothers, which, to put it in Trump jargon, is quite nasty.
Sanders previously showed just how humble she really is when she bragged about making history with her political career during the 2024 RNC. "I was the first mom and only the third woman to ever serve as the White House press secretary," she told a cheering audience (via CNN).
Harris clapped back at Sanders' hypocritical comments
While making an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kamala Harris was asked how she felt about Sarah Huckabee Sanders' comments regarding her lack of biological children, and her answer wasn't what most expected. Instead of defending herself and her status as a stepmother, Harris said, "I don't think she [Sanders] understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who are not aspiring to be humble." She then took a subtle dig at Sanders, adding, "I think it's really important for women to lift each other up."
Harris added that she considered herself lucky because she gets to have the best of both worlds when it comes to her family, explaining, "We have our family by blood and then we have our family by love, and I have both." She made it clear that she considers Cole and Ella Emhoff her children, and that they've mastered the dynamic of their blended family. Harris' parents divorced when she was a child, and it taught her a lot about how to build her relationship with her stepkids. "They are my children, and I love those kids to death," she said.
Even Cole and Ella Emhoff's mother, Kerstin Emhoff, took to X to condemn Sanders' words. "Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble," she wrote. Many in the comments concurred, with one pundit pointing out that being a step-parent has its own unique challenges. Another argued that Sanders' children should be ashamed of the things their mother had said at the rally. Given the wrath her comments evoked, her rally speech can probably be added to the list of controversial moments Sanders' wishes everyone would forget.