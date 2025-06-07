Growing Up Trump: Barron & Kai Have An Uncomfortably Close Age Gap

Donald and Melania Trump have a surprisingly large age gap: Nearly 24 years, in fact. Born in 1970, Melania is also only seven years older than her eldest stepson, Donald Trump Jr. Melania and Don Jr. happened to become first-time parents around the same time too, leading to a tiny age gap between Barron Trump and his niece, Kai Trump. The first son was born in March 2006, and Kai followed soon after in May 2007. As Stephanie Wijkstrom, MS, LPC, NBCC, exclusively informed The List, "When we think of uncles and nieces, we immediately summon an older person and a much younger child."

In the past, when large families were more common, there were plenty of instances when the oldest and youngest siblings had a considerable difference. As a result, some members of the next generation could be similar in age to the youngest people just a branch above them on the family tree. For people who aren't genealogy enthusiasts, this small age gap might seem weird. However, as Wijkstrom explained, "No matter what label we place upon their relationship title, being closer in age is a strength and can encourage the opportunity they have to form a close relationship."

The expert's assessment appears to hold true for Barron and Kai. On her YouTube channel, Kai reminisced about playing soccer and hide and seek at the White House with Barron and Donald Trump III, her younger brother. Since they engaged in these activities at around the same age, Kai and Barron likely developed a tighter bond than people of different generations might experience, comparatively speaking.