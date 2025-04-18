The Sad Thing Barron Trump Has In Common With His Niece Kai
Life hasn't been entirely glamorous for President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump, despite his privileged upbringing and his dad's wealth and power. His experience at New York University has been woefully awkward as a result of his unsubtle Secret Service detail and his towering height has made it virtually impossible for him to avoid attention and have a lowkey freshman year. His status as the man to watch on campus since he started at NYU in September 2024 paints a tragic picture of Barron's life in the spotlight. Barron's niece and fellow Gen Z kid Kai Trump is facing similar problems enjoying a normal childhood and education.
Kai isn't afraid to broadcast certain aspects of her daily life to the general public, evidenced by her several YouTube vlogs and Instagram posts. However, one YouTube video she uploaded on February 11, 2025 hinted she isn't entirely pleased with standing out all the time. Kai specifically told her dad, Donald Trump Jr., on the golf course that she would rather do without her Secret Service detail and enjoy life as a normal teenager instead. "It's tough because, you know, you're in high school, and you want to have your privacy," she said, though she understood why it's necessary.
Director of Comprehend the Mind and NYC Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez said teenagers like Kai and Barron may experience issues engaging in social situations crucial towards helping them shape themselves. "Adolescence serves as the developmental period where identity formation and independence happen, yet constant surveillance reduces privacy and restricts social activities such as dating and casual socializing with friends," she said in an interview with The List. She later added, "The Secret Service protection can lead to faster maturity while limiting essential growth aspects like freedom and emotional exploration."
What can happen to young people when their security detail is always around?
On the exterior, President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump seems to be living a happy life as a skilled golfer and presidential family member. However, her frustration with her Secret Service detail sounds some alarms, given the issues Dr. Sanam Hafeez said teens and young adults in her and Barron Trump's shoes may face. The feeling of constantly being watched over may make them feel more exposed and less able to speak their minds. "The monitoring or interrupting basic activities such as texting friends or having private conversations often results in increased self-consciousness for these teens," she said, highlighting how parents of kids under surveillance can help by making an effort to give them some privacy along with security.
The situation can grow even more drastic in the long run. Young people dealing constant observation may struggle with their mental health. "Teenagers who experience continual surveillance tend to develop anxiety and irritability because the absence of privacy prevents them from relaxing or expressing themselves freely," Dr. Hafeez told The List. It may be hard with them to connect to others. They may also become more stressed or develop low confidence as they strive to seem normal and fit in, despite their unique situations. Thus, Dr. Hafeez said Kai, Barron, and young people dealing with the same things are in desperate need of reliable people who can stand behind them and help ease their anxieties: "Although some teenagers develop resilience through adaptation, others experience lasting emotional damage if they have no supportive systems to help them work through their distinct experiences."
