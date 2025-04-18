The Sad Thing Barron Trump Has In Common With His Niece Kai

On the exterior, President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump seems to be living a happy life as a skilled golfer and presidential family member. However, her frustration with her Secret Service detail sounds some alarms, given the issues Dr. Sanam Hafeez said teens and young adults in her and Barron Trump's shoes may face. The feeling of constantly being watched over may make them feel more exposed and less able to speak their minds. "The monitoring or interrupting basic activities such as texting friends or having private conversations often results in increased self-consciousness for these teens," she said, highlighting how parents of kids under surveillance can help by making an effort to give them some privacy along with security.

The situation can grow even more drastic in the long run. Young people dealing constant observation may struggle with their mental health. "Teenagers who experience continual surveillance tend to develop anxiety and irritability because the absence of privacy prevents them from relaxing or expressing themselves freely," Dr. Hafeez told The List. It may be hard with them to connect to others. They may also become more stressed or develop low confidence as they strive to seem normal and fit in, despite their unique situations. Thus, Dr. Hafeez said Kai, Barron, and young people dealing with the same things are in desperate need of reliable people who can stand behind them and help ease their anxieties: "Although some teenagers develop resilience through adaptation, others experience lasting emotional damage if they have no supportive systems to help them work through their distinct experiences."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.