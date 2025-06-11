Kristi Noem's Airbrushed Bratz Doll Look Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kristi Noem has been inspiring plastic surgery rumors thanks to her drastic MAGA makeover since joining the Trump administration. It's debatable if her extreme transformation is due to a doctor's touch or too much makeup, especially since Noem is rarely seen in public without her cakey foundation or glamorous lip gloss. But the new United States secretary of Homeland Security isn't worried about living down the rumors. If anything, she's only helped encourage more plastic surgery speculation with a look that pays clear homage to Bratz dolls. In a picture Noem posted on Instagram of herself addressing the House Committee, Noem's face was distractingly more polished than usual.

She airbrushed the photo in a way that wouldn't look out of place on a fashion magazine cover, but it did look out of place in a courtroom setting. In combination with her makeup, the airbrush effect made her skin unnaturally smooth. So much so that the lack of lines made her seem more computer-generated than younger. Additionally, the plump Noem added to her lips stood out more than ever before. Still, her shiny new appearance only backfired since it only convinced her critics that she had gone under the knife in some capacity. "Can someone dissolve her filler now?" a seemingly annoyed commenter wrote on Noem's Instagram page.