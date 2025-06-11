Kristi Noem's Airbrushed Bratz Doll Look Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors
Kristi Noem has been inspiring plastic surgery rumors thanks to her drastic MAGA makeover since joining the Trump administration. It's debatable if her extreme transformation is due to a doctor's touch or too much makeup, especially since Noem is rarely seen in public without her cakey foundation or glamorous lip gloss. But the new United States secretary of Homeland Security isn't worried about living down the rumors. If anything, she's only helped encourage more plastic surgery speculation with a look that pays clear homage to Bratz dolls. In a picture Noem posted on Instagram of herself addressing the House Committee, Noem's face was distractingly more polished than usual.
She airbrushed the photo in a way that wouldn't look out of place on a fashion magazine cover, but it did look out of place in a courtroom setting. In combination with her makeup, the airbrush effect made her skin unnaturally smooth. So much so that the lack of lines made her seem more computer-generated than younger. Additionally, the plump Noem added to her lips stood out more than ever before. Still, her shiny new appearance only backfired since it only convinced her critics that she had gone under the knife in some capacity. "Can someone dissolve her filler now?" a seemingly annoyed commenter wrote on Noem's Instagram page.
Kristi Noem's alleged plastic surgery makes her look like everything but herself
Kristi Noem's transformation is more noticeable when comparing her current look to her old photos where she is unrecognizable without the MAGA makeup. In her younger years, she typically kept her hair short and didn't rely too much on foundation. Her lips also weren't nearly as plump as they'd later become. It seems that the more power she gained in the 2020s, the more glamorous she felt she had to be. In the process, however, she's become yet another woman in Donald Trump's inner circle who looks like his wife. But the comparisons don't stop there. There are other famous faces and characters whom Noem reminds her critics of. "She went full Bratz Doll. Never go full Bratz Doll," one Reddit user commented.
Others saw a mixture of other Republican women, like Trump supporters Kellyanne Conway and Kimberly Guilfoyle, in Noem. And, when comparing the veteran politician to her younger self, one Redditor was convinced that past and present Noem wouldn't get along at all. "Kristi Noem now looks like she'd call Kristi Noem then a communist and a part of the deep state," they wrote. So, although there are quite a few out there who prefer her previous style, Donald Trump's might be the only opinion she values when it comes to her aesthetic. Maybe even more so than her own opinion nowadays.