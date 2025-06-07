Kid Rock Rubbed Lauren Boebert's Failed Dreams In Her Face With This Obnoxious Brag

Though some people might consider a love affair between a politician and a singer to be highly unconventional, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and country-rock star Kid Rock aren't most people. Though they haven't officially announced their relationship publicly, Boebert also didn't try to stop the Kid Rock dating rumors in early 2025, and the controversial Colorado congresswoman seemingly confirmed the romance, albeit in a tacky way, in May. Still, the chances of her ever making things official with the "All Summer Long" hitmaker may have dwindled after he bragged online about one of his side hustles.

Worse, Kid Rock proudly touted his success in a business venture that Boebert, conversely, spectacularly failed at just a few years prior. "A small group of very bad people thought they cancelled me and my restaurant in Detroit in 2020," he wrote in an April 2025 Instagram post. "All you dumb a**es did was hurt the city I LOVE." The outspoken rocker confidently posed alone in his eatery, The Detroit Cowboy, in a pair of photos he shared with the post. While he probably thought he was innocently basking in his personal victory, Boebert may not have been thrilled by Kid Rock's gloating, given her own restaurant struggles.