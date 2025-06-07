Kid Rock Rubbed Lauren Boebert's Failed Dreams In Her Face With This Obnoxious Brag
Though some people might consider a love affair between a politician and a singer to be highly unconventional, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and country-rock star Kid Rock aren't most people. Though they haven't officially announced their relationship publicly, Boebert also didn't try to stop the Kid Rock dating rumors in early 2025, and the controversial Colorado congresswoman seemingly confirmed the romance, albeit in a tacky way, in May. Still, the chances of her ever making things official with the "All Summer Long" hitmaker may have dwindled after he bragged online about one of his side hustles.
Worse, Kid Rock proudly touted his success in a business venture that Boebert, conversely, spectacularly failed at just a few years prior. "A small group of very bad people thought they cancelled me and my restaurant in Detroit in 2020," he wrote in an April 2025 Instagram post. "All you dumb a**es did was hurt the city I LOVE." The outspoken rocker confidently posed alone in his eatery, The Detroit Cowboy, in a pair of photos he shared with the post. While he probably thought he was innocently basking in his personal victory, Boebert may not have been thrilled by Kid Rock's gloating, given her own restaurant struggles.
Lauren Boebert failed as a restaurateur
While there are several tragic details about Lauren Boebert's life, a lesser-known fact about her is that the controversial Colorado congresswoman once dipped her mismatched footwear-covered feet into the restaurant industry. From 2013 to 2022, Boebert owned a gun-themed eatery, aptly named Shooters Grill, in Rifle, Colorado. As the New York Times reported, the spot shut down in 2022 simply because the building's landlord declined to renew its lease. To further pour salt in her Shooters-shaped exit wound, another restaurant of the same name currently operates out of Colorado, presumably successfully.
Bearing in mind that Boebert, who's stirred up her fair share of controversy over the years, was unable to keep her business up and running, it's ironic that Kid Rock, who openly acknowledged being canceled, was capable of keeping his own venture intact. No amount of support from MAGA backers will change the fact that he still has some detractors, however, and it's possible the attempts to shut him and the Detroit Cowboy down could continue. "Go shoot some beer cans and cry about it, Kid Snowflake," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote in response to the "Cowboy" hitmaker's post.