Lauren Boebert's Mismatched Footwear Fails Are Fashion Disasters We Can't Unsee

With a naturally antagonistic personality, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is known for her many controversies alongside her outstanding devotion to President Donald Trump. Within the framework of making her personality bigger than the sum of its parts, Boebert has often incorporated loud makeup and intense fashion statements to better project her perceived strengths. This, of course, has led to Boebert wearing several outfits that have utterly missed the mark, as well as several makeup mishaps. While it's typical to focus solely on the face of a politician, especially one with such eyebrow blindness as Boebert, the tiny titan from Colorado often leaves a jump scare at the bottom of her fits with some out-of-pocket shoe choices.

Considering Boebert's small stature, it makes sense that the congresswoman would often opt to wear some intense heels. For the most part, when she sticks to basic black boots or shoes, everything folds together nicely. However, several times, Boebert has worn a shoe that makes it look like she got dressed in the dark. Perhaps she doesn't own a floor-length mirror, or she simply doesn't care to be cohesive. Whatever the case may be, here are five of the most glaring examples of Boebert in footwear that betrayed the rest of her outfit.