Lauren Boebert's Mismatched Footwear Fails Are Fashion Disasters We Can't Unsee
With a naturally antagonistic personality, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is known for her many controversies alongside her outstanding devotion to President Donald Trump. Within the framework of making her personality bigger than the sum of its parts, Boebert has often incorporated loud makeup and intense fashion statements to better project her perceived strengths. This, of course, has led to Boebert wearing several outfits that have utterly missed the mark, as well as several makeup mishaps. While it's typical to focus solely on the face of a politician, especially one with such eyebrow blindness as Boebert, the tiny titan from Colorado often leaves a jump scare at the bottom of her fits with some out-of-pocket shoe choices.
Considering Boebert's small stature, it makes sense that the congresswoman would often opt to wear some intense heels. For the most part, when she sticks to basic black boots or shoes, everything folds together nicely. However, several times, Boebert has worn a shoe that makes it look like she got dressed in the dark. Perhaps she doesn't own a floor-length mirror, or she simply doesn't care to be cohesive. Whatever the case may be, here are five of the most glaring examples of Boebert in footwear that betrayed the rest of her outfit.
Lauren Boebert's witchy gladiator sandal mishap
There may be many tragic details involved in Lauren Boebert's life, but the silver linings she will always cling to are her sons. In September of 2024, to help bolster the Colorado congressowman's relationship with Donald Trump, she rounded up her three younger sons — Brody Boebert, Kaydon Boebert, and Roman Boebert — and got them to all pose together. What was supposed to be a slam dunk photo op for Lauren and Trump ended up being a Halloween-themed nightmare.
First and foremost, all the young men in the photo look properly put together — no notes. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for their mother. Here, Lauren has made the mistake of wearing a cowboy hat that blends perfectly into the background, making it appear as if she is wearing a witch hat. This is only further backed up by her choice of a short black dress. For a photo that took place in September, it's really giving off October vibes. And then we get to the shoes. The laced-up gladiator look that should have stayed in the past is one of Lauren's favorite outdated fashion trends. Plus, the way she's posing makes it hard to suss out if these sandals have heels or not — considering some of the other shoe choices on this list, we would not be surprised if they did.
Lauren Boebert confused her office for the stables
In an Instagram post on January 17, Representative Lauren Boebert welcomed "The Colorado Association of Wheat Growers," who apparently swung by her office. According to Boebert, they all "had a great discussion on the Farm Bill and improving our roads on the Eastern Plains!" While agriculture is an integral part of Colorado's well-being, it seems Boebert misunderstood the assignment upon getting dressed for the meeting. Rocking one of her famous blazer fashion fails, Boebert also managed to fumble the rest of her outfit.
The blazer, plain tee, and black skirt combo is already a bit all over the place, especially since the blazer and skirt are two different shades of black. But then come the boots. The pointed toe and knee height make the pair instantly dated. Most likely, there's a steep and high heel attached to the boots, and the quality of the leather is questionable. Not only are the boots yet another differing shade of black, but the overall look is one of equestrianism instead of business politics. Maybe Boebert confused wheat for hay and thought this particular group was associated with horses. Either way, she would do well to keep these boots in the back of a barn.
Lauren Boebert walked all over the American flag in these heels
On February 11, Lauren Boebert once again failed to class up her outfit with a blazer, as seen in this Instagram post. While hosting "friend Chairman Manuel Heart of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe" to discuss "working together on stopping the gray wolves in Colorado," Boebert made several fashion missteps. As noted, there's the blazer, which appears to be stuck between a deep navy blue and black. Her white dress is both too tight and overly wrinkled. And her shoe choice is incredibly bold, if not overtly tacky.
Boebert's heels boast an American flag-inspired pattern that comes off as much too busy from far away. In fact, the further the viewer is from the shoes, the more the pattern looks like funfetti cake instead of patriotism. Up close, the bright blues and reds clash with the rest of her outfit. Nothing else that Boebert has chosen to coordinate with the fit matches the shoes, not even her bold lipstick. There's something to be said for wanting to make a statement with some shoe flare, but there should always be something anchoring them to the rest of the look.
Lauren Boebert gave her shoes no love on Valentine's Day
On February 14, instead of battling back against rumors she was dating Kid Rock, Lauren Boebert instead took to Instagram to make a very non-romantic post regarding a fellow Colorado politician. According to her caption, she "Spoke with ... Energy Secretary Chris Wright about the need to make America energy dominant again." While the two met under the guise of discussing the National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor, the outfit Boebert chose to wear for the occasion left much to be desired.
Erring on the side of overly businessy, especially for Boebert, her gray blazer and black dress look is incredibly somber for a day associated with pink hearts and sweet nothings. What ultimately came as a complete shock, however, was the shoe choice she went with. Instead of having fun with the look by wearing a bright red heel or even a gray pair of boots, Boebert went with a pair of shoes that both appear to be too big on her and look inspired by the beloved comic strip character Charlie Brown. The tannish yellow of the heels with the black decal by the toes is reminiscent of the "Peanuts" character's shirt. Perhaps she was aiming to have some good grief on the day of love, but she certainly didn't find it in her footwear.
Lauren Boebert pulled a wild card with these heels
According to her Instagram post, on March 8, 2025, Lauren Boebert met with Colorado State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, where they were "performing innovative research to help Colorado farmers grow and thrive into the future." What wasn't thriving, however, was Boebert's outfit choice. Granted, this is not the biggest fashion fail Boebert has ever had, but she is clinging to some bad habits here.
Once again, Boebert reached into her closet and managed to come out with three separate pieces, all in different tones and shades of black. Neither her shirt, blazer, nor pants match each other. Had they all been cohesive (a matching set is really not that much to ask for), her shoe choice might not have made this list. However, as it stands, adding a bold print to such an out-of-balance outfit isn't the move Boebert thinks it is.
The cheetah print heel has its place — a dancehall in the 2000s, on an older wealthy woman trying to get her groove back, or even with a pair of jeans on the first sunny day of spring. None of these instances are within the halls of Congress. Here, they do little to elevate the slightly shabby and almost unkempt look of Boebert's ill-fitting blazer and too-long pants. Hopefully, Boebert can find a better outfit for these catty heels, as they do seem like the perfect thing to wear on a date with Kid Rock.