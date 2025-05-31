Savannah Chrisley's Hair Disaster Upstaged Todd's Plea For Freedom

Todd and Julie Chrisley are no longer behind bars, thanks to their good pal, Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, the former jailbirds' family is thrilled at their release, and Savannah Chrisley was by her dad's side the day after he took his first breath of sweet, sweet freedom. The pair took to the podium to address the press, but despite Todd being the man of the moment, it was Savannah's messy bleached mop top that stole the limelight.

Savannah beamed like the former beauty queen she is, although, unfortunately, it was more of a beauty queen who'd been attacked by a machete-wielding wannabee hairdresser and then dragged through a hedge backward. Still, she was poised and confident as she told reporters, "We woke up today, and [my parents] were still at home. So, it honestly felt like such a dream!"

Todd wasn't in a particularly dreamy mood, though. After thanking the main man — no, not Trump, he came second to "my Lord and Savior" — the reality star said he was grateful to "every person who stayed in the fight and fought for the truth to come out." Todd gave massive props to his oldest daughter, too, for never giving up on her battle to secure a pardon for him and Julie. In reality, it probably wasn't too tough a fight once 47 took over the White House again. Savannah has a strong connection to the Trump family, even delivering a gushing speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.