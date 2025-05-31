Savannah Chrisley's Hair Disaster Upstaged Todd's Plea For Freedom
Todd and Julie Chrisley are no longer behind bars, thanks to their good pal, Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, the former jailbirds' family is thrilled at their release, and Savannah Chrisley was by her dad's side the day after he took his first breath of sweet, sweet freedom. The pair took to the podium to address the press, but despite Todd being the man of the moment, it was Savannah's messy bleached mop top that stole the limelight.
Savannah beamed like the former beauty queen she is, although, unfortunately, it was more of a beauty queen who'd been attacked by a machete-wielding wannabee hairdresser and then dragged through a hedge backward. Still, she was poised and confident as she told reporters, "We woke up today, and [my parents] were still at home. So, it honestly felt like such a dream!"
Todd wasn't in a particularly dreamy mood, though. After thanking the main man — no, not Trump, he came second to "my Lord and Savior" — the reality star said he was grateful to "every person who stayed in the fight and fought for the truth to come out." Todd gave massive props to his oldest daughter, too, for never giving up on her battle to secure a pardon for him and Julie. In reality, it probably wasn't too tough a fight once 47 took over the White House again. Savannah has a strong connection to the Trump family, even delivering a gushing speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Savannah claims Todd was a victim of DOJ weaponization
Todd Chrisley is a free man, but he's a bitter one — one who believes he's a victim of a grave miscarriage of justice. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in 2022 — for 12 and seven years, respectively— after being found guilty of fraud, tax evasion, and ripping off banks to the tune of around $30 million. However, all the years of Todd and Julie tirelessly showering Trump with admiration finally paid off big time for them, earning the couple a pardon after serving less than three years inside.
However, it was three years too long, as far as the Chrisleys are concerned. During their May 30 press conference, Savannah threw in a quick podcast promo before claiming that Donald Trump is very selective about giving favors — except pardons, presumably. ABC News noted that on his first day in office, Trump issued 1,600 pardons and 14 sentence commutations for the January 6 rioters who attacked the Capitol, resulting in five deaths. Still, when Trump looked into the Chrisley case, he decided something was rotten in the state of Florida and was compelled to right a supposed wrong.
Savannah blamed the fake media for misreporting their case in addition to "the corruption [and weaponization] of the DOJ." She didn't expand further on why a group of reality stars would be targeted for a conspiratorial government takedown. Still, Savannah vowed she would continue fighting to free all the other tormented, unfairly imprisoned, supposedly innocent victims.