Todd & Julie Chrisley's Trump Admiration Is Finally Paying Off With A Full Pardon
Fallen-from-grace reality television stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley just might get to live a life of freedom once again, all thanks to President Donald Trump. The details of the Chrisley's separate prison sentences included a list of financial crimes that allegedly spanned as far back as 2007. While their trial got underway during Trump's first presidential term, it looks like they've garnered enough favor with the president to secure an early pardon.
According to TMZ, Trump issued pardons to both Todd and Julie on May 27, 2025 — though they won't be let out just yet. While it could be seen as a move on Trump's behalf to protect fellow reality TV personalities, the Chrisleys have also done a good job of proving to the president that they believe they're locked up for political reasons. Of course, being held accountable for a crime is not inherently political persecution, but this didn't stop Todd from playing up his victimhood in prison. When the "Chrisley Knows Best" star claimed someone tampered with his MAGA sticker while behind bars, this, possibly, seemed to do the trick of getting the president's ear.
A statement from attorney Alex Little seems to back up the assumption that Trump was merciful on the couple for political reasons. "President Trump recognized what we've argued from the beginning," Little wrote. "Their persecution was tainted by ... political bias," Little continued. However, Todd's sticker antics might not have been the only reason they got released so soon.
Savannah Chrisley might have used her influence to get Trump to pardon her parents
Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, has enmeshed herself within the MAGA crowd. Savannah's connections to the Trump family have helped her not only elevate her own brand, but also bring awareness to the perceived plight of her parents. When Savannah spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, she did her best to point out that Todd and Julie were political prisoners, not simple tax evaders. While the federal trial of Todd and Julie determined the two were guilty, all members of the Chrisley family have maintained their innocence.
In fact, it was Savannah's support after their convictions that, coupled with her coziness with conservative crowds, might have helped win Trump over into pardoning territory. So much so that she was allegedly the first person Trump called to discuss the big news. According to the New York Post, Trump phoned Savannah from the Oval Office to state, "Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow." That timeline might not be feasible — a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told TMZ that processing the pardon could take a few days. Not only that, but the Chrisleys might have to reside in transitional housing upon their release. Even with a full pardon, there are still terms and conditions they must adhere to.