Todd & Julie Chrisley's Trump Admiration Is Finally Paying Off With A Full Pardon

Fallen-from-grace reality television stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley just might get to live a life of freedom once again, all thanks to President Donald Trump. The details of the Chrisley's separate prison sentences included a list of financial crimes that allegedly spanned as far back as 2007. While their trial got underway during Trump's first presidential term, it looks like they've garnered enough favor with the president to secure an early pardon.

According to TMZ, Trump issued pardons to both Todd and Julie on May 27, 2025 — though they won't be let out just yet. While it could be seen as a move on Trump's behalf to protect fellow reality TV personalities, the Chrisleys have also done a good job of proving to the president that they believe they're locked up for political reasons. Of course, being held accountable for a crime is not inherently political persecution, but this didn't stop Todd from playing up his victimhood in prison. When the "Chrisley Knows Best" star claimed someone tampered with his MAGA sticker while behind bars, this, possibly, seemed to do the trick of getting the president's ear.

A statement from attorney Alex Little seems to back up the assumption that Trump was merciful on the couple for political reasons. "President Trump recognized what we've argued from the beginning," Little wrote. "Their persecution was tainted by ... political bias," Little continued. However, Todd's sticker antics might not have been the only reason they got released so soon.