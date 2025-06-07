Kelly Osbourne Is Unrecognizable After Most Drastic Plastic Surgery Transformation Yet
Kelly Osbourne isn't the goth teenage daughter of a rock star you might remember from the early 2000s anymore. Well, she still has that dark-romantic aesthetic going for her, but boy has she grown up. Fans have witnessed Osbourne's stunning transformation from purple-haired "Fashion Police" co-host to devoted mom. Along the way, however, her physical appearance endured quite a metamorphosis, and changes to her features are now the catalyst for Osbourne's plastic surgery rumors.
In a May 2025 post on Instagram, Osbourne showed off an immaculate full face of makeup, writing: "Sat through glam only to find that my day had been cancelled." However, critics in her comment section suspect that her snatched features are not simply from good contouring. "Lots of money and a good plastic surgeon and we can all be this beautiful," one person wrote. "Is she AI?" another said. Her fox eyes and arched brows could be signs of plastic surgery. One commenter just thinks she was "Gifted a new head for Christmas."
Osbourne's weight loss might also have something to do with her facial changes. The U.K. native told the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2020 that she underwent gastric bypass surgery and called it "the best thing I have ever done." She has denied using Ozempic, despite her mother, Sharon, and many other stars, finding success on the weight-loss drug.
Kelly Osbourne claims she's never gone under the knife for her face
Kelly Osbourne denies receiving plastic surgery on her face. She told People in 2024 that she has never done anything more than Botox. However, she's a huge proponent of procedures and would never judge others for going under the knife. "I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it," she said. "You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life." Osbourne admitted that she has a fear of cosmetic surgery and it's due to watching her mom go through so many brutal recoveries — and the gruesome details of Sharon's plastic surgery would scare anyone.
"The Osbournes" star is unbothered by the rumors. "If they think I've had plastic surgery, then I must be looking good!" she quipped to Us Weekly. Osbourne also explained to the outlet how her transformation has been beneficial to her self-confidence. "I didn't used to be able to look at myself in the mirror. I was the kind of girl who showered with the lights off because I didn't want to look at my body," she said. "I don't feel that way [anymore]. I'm really content with how I look."