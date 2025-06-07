What Former News Anchor Ann Curry Has Been Doing Since Her Controversial 'Today' Firing

Ann Curry is an award winning journalist, and she was a mainstay on NBC News for years, most notably on "Today." She started on the show in 1997, and by 2011, she was a co-host. But her time there was cut short. In 2012, after just one year as co-host, Curry made a tearful announcement that she was on her last day in the role. It was one of the biggest scandals to ever hit morning TV. After her ousting, she became one of those news anchors who disappeared basically without a trace. But thankfully, her career didn't come to an end with that firing.

Curry was an executive producer and host on two seasons of the PBS show "We'll Meet Again," which looked to reunite people who'd met under challenging circumstances, like a woman who wanted to meet the helicopter pilot who saved her life, and a Holocaust survivor looking for an old friend. The show aired in 2018 and 2019.

The show meant a lot to Curry on a personal level. Her parents were separated during World War II after they'd fallen in love; her father was a soldier and her mother was Japanese. For Curry, she said the show, "is about how people react in world changing events. How they can reach out and do something, an act of kindness. And sometimes even more, be heroic and rescue each other. And how they can help save their lives emotionally as well as physically," per CBS News.