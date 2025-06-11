Tragic Details About Amy Adams' Life

While she's most notable for her indelible mark on the film industry, Amy Adams has cemented her spot on television, too. She starred in the 2018 series "Sharp Objects," a thriller that follows journalist Camille Preaker, whose mental health issues led her to alcoholism and self-harm. Reflecting on her character with The Independent, Adams said: "I don't have the same darkness and depth of internal anger, but that sort of sadness that drives you to be unkind to yourself? I think I have that."

Adams also revealed during a 2018 press tour that while playing Preaker, she found it hard to differentiate her own emotions from those of her character. Discussing the insomnia she experienced from anxiety, Adams said (via Business Insider): "I'd have these insane conversations with myself at four in the morning trying to decide what was my anxiety and what was Camille's and what I needed to let go of and what could work the next day. So, I felt crazy. I did."

It's unsurprising that an actor can carry their character's ethos with them off set. Adams has felt connected in that way with more than one of her roles. While speaking at a 2021 mental health panel discussion hosted by People, Adams' eyes welled up with tears at the mention of her "Dear Evan Hansen" character, Cynthia Murphy, a grieving mother who lost her son to suicide. "This is my first time talking about it publicly," she said, adding, "This is what I look like on set all the time. So Ben [Platt] only knows me as like weepy Amy."