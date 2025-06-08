Kimberly Guilfoyle Had A Shocking Age Gap With Her Ex-Husband Eric
After their relationship ended, both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom moved on incredibly fast from their marriage. But it seems Guilfoyle especially wanted to get away from her ex-husband by dating Eric Villency, who couldn't have been any more different from the former San Francisco mayor. Guilfoyle and Villency didn't have the same passion for politics that she shared with Newsom, for instance. Villency was a former Calvin Klein model and owner of a hugely successful furniture company when he began dating the former "The Five" host. But the contrast between Guilfoyle's exes didn't stop at their occupations. Villency would be the first time Guilfoyle dated a partner who was significantly younger than her.
The U.S. ambassador to Greece is six and a half years older than her second husband. She was 37 when she married the Villency Design Group CEO, who was only 31 at the time. In comparison, Guilfoyle is only around two years younger than her ex-husband Newsom. Additionally, Guilfoyle's relationship with Villency might've had a much bigger impact on her. Although she was with Newsom longer, Guilfoyle had her first and only child with Villency. The couple's son, Ronan Anthony Villency, was born the same year his parents wed in 2006.
How old were Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Villency when they divorced?
Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship with Eric Villency seemed to end as quickly as it started, with the two going their separate ways in June, 2009. Although the circumstances surrounding their divorce are unclear, we wonder if their age gap played a factor. Some professionals believe that factors such as maturity disparity can potentially pose an issue to spouses who are significantly older and younger than each other.
Years after divorcing Guilfoyle, Villency married Caroline Fare in 2013, who was around 10 years younger than he was. Likewise, Guilfoyle was nine years older than Donald Trump Jr. during their high-profile relationship. Ironically, however, Villency's and Guilfoyle's rebound relationships might've proved that age gaps are tough. Both Villency's marriage with Fare and Guilfoyle's relationship with Trump eventually came to an end. There are even some signs that Guilfoyle's break-up with Trump was messier than it seems. But thanks to co-parenting, Guilfoyle and Villency have seemingly had a more amicable friendship than marriage. In fact, Guilfoyle has openly spoken about how important it was for them to maintain some connection for the sake of their child. So, although they're both currently single, Guilfoyle and Villency still somewhat have each other, even if it is in a platonic capacity.