Kimberly Guilfoyle Had A Shocking Age Gap With Her Ex-Husband Eric

After their relationship ended, both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom moved on incredibly fast from their marriage. But it seems Guilfoyle especially wanted to get away from her ex-husband by dating Eric Villency, who couldn't have been any more different from the former San Francisco mayor. Guilfoyle and Villency didn't have the same passion for politics that she shared with Newsom, for instance. Villency was a former Calvin Klein model and owner of a hugely successful furniture company when he began dating the former "The Five" host. But the contrast between Guilfoyle's exes didn't stop at their occupations. Villency would be the first time Guilfoyle dated a partner who was significantly younger than her.

The U.S. ambassador to Greece is six and a half years older than her second husband. She was 37 when she married the Villency Design Group CEO, who was only 31 at the time. In comparison, Guilfoyle is only around two years younger than her ex-husband Newsom. Additionally, Guilfoyle's relationship with Villency might've had a much bigger impact on her. Although she was with Newsom longer, Guilfoyle had her first and only child with Villency. The couple's son, Ronan Anthony Villency, was born the same year his parents wed in 2006.