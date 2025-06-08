Signs Vanessa Trump & Tiger Woods' Relationship Won't Last

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump shocked everyone in March 2025 when they announced they were officially dating, and they haven't exactly given us much hope for a long-lasting romance since then. Several factors have us feeling pessimistic about them going the distance, including Vanessa reportedly not loving the spotlight. A source told Page Six in 2018 amid Vanessa's split from her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., "Vanessa is, by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now that the Trumps are on the world stage." Seven years later, another source told Page Six that the month she and Woods made their announcement, "Fame doesn't interest her."

Although that 2025 comment was referencing how Woods liked Vanessa's down-to-earth nature, it wasn't the first time an insider claimed she's not clamoring for widespread attention. That suggests she may not enjoy the recognition and scrutiny that being Woods' plus one brings, and that could become a dealbreaker for the duo.

That isn't the only potential issue we've spotted for the most surprising couple to come out of 2025, though. Woods' multiple alleged past affairs are still lingering in the public's mind, and there are multiple other signs suggesting these two won't last to throw into the mix, too.