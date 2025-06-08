Signs Vanessa Trump & Tiger Woods' Relationship Won't Last
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump shocked everyone in March 2025 when they announced they were officially dating, and they haven't exactly given us much hope for a long-lasting romance since then. Several factors have us feeling pessimistic about them going the distance, including Vanessa reportedly not loving the spotlight. A source told Page Six in 2018 amid Vanessa's split from her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., "Vanessa is, by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now that the Trumps are on the world stage." Seven years later, another source told Page Six that the month she and Woods made their announcement, "Fame doesn't interest her."
Although that 2025 comment was referencing how Woods liked Vanessa's down-to-earth nature, it wasn't the first time an insider claimed she's not clamoring for widespread attention. That suggests she may not enjoy the recognition and scrutiny that being Woods' plus one brings, and that could become a dealbreaker for the duo.
That isn't the only potential issue we've spotted for the most surprising couple to come out of 2025, though. Woods' multiple alleged past affairs are still lingering in the public's mind, and there are multiple other signs suggesting these two won't last to throw into the mix, too.
Tiger Woods reportedly 'friend-zoned' Vanessa Trump because of Donald Trump
Some of the closest romantic relationships started out as friendships, so it's not always a red flag to be friends first. However, it's a little eyebrow-raising if one person is purposefully "friend-zoned." A source suggested to Page Six that something similar may have happened between Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods, as they claimed he wasn't initially interested in a romance with his now girlfriend because of her former father-in-law. "He was hesitant at first because he's got a good relationship with [President Donald] Trump, and wasn't sure if this would cause any problems. He friend-zoned her; they just talked about the kids and kept things pretty platonic and casual," they said.
That could be a sign these two won't go the distance. Because Woods has a longstanding, pre-existing relationship with the Trump family, that could put extra pressure on their romance. And that's without taking into account that his friendship is with one of the most powerful and unpredictable men in the world.
Their relationship is moving fast
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump publicly confirmed their romance in March 2025, and it wasn't long before they were reportedly living in each other's pockets. A source told Daily Mail two months after their announcement that they'd already entwined their lives and weren't taking things slow. "If things keep going the way they're going, they'll be living together by the end of the year. Tiger moves fast in that department," an insider said. "She's very comfortable in his home now. She has all the security codes and can come and go as she pleases. She has total access to his life," they added.
But are they moving too fast? While there's nothing wrong with jumping headfirst into love and embracing the early stages, taking things slower can have its benefits and could allow the duo more time to get to know each other properly. "Whirlwind romances are very exciting — but many times they leave a trail of destruction in their wake as they wind down and fail," relationship and etiquette expert April Masini told Elite Daily of the downside of fast-paced romances. "When people get too involved, too quickly, they tend not to get to know each other."
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are 'always together'
A source close to Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed to Daily Mail that the loved-up duo spend a serious amount of time together, noting, "And they're always together now." The insider added that Trump had moved a lot of her belongings into Woods' home and, although they weren't officially living together as of May 2025, claimed she's made herself very much at home. "You'd think she owns the place!" they said.
Though spending quality time together is imperative for a healthy relationship, it's also possible to spend too much time in each other's company. While every relationship is different, and how much time together or apart works will depend on the people in it, having an appropriate amount of time to themselves could help Woods and Trump's romance thrive. "I think it is healthy to have time apart because it gives you other things to talk about, and when you come back together, you appreciate each other more," Dee Holmes, a senior practice consultant for Relate, explained to The Guardian. Anchor Light Therapy even put forward the 70/30 theory, which recommends spending 70% of your time with your partner and the other away to explore your own interests and hobbies.
His friends are reportedly worried about their compatibility
Some of Tiger Woods' friends are reportedly less than optimistic that he and Vanessa Trump will go the distance because of their differing lifestyles. " ... Vanessa's a real dynamo. She lives a very fast-paced lifestyle, and there are concerns that he won't be able to keep up with her," a Radar Online source said. They added, "And Vanessa's known to be a real jet-setter. She's not someone who's going to stick around if she's not finding things exciting." Clearly, that could spell bad news for their relationship. "Everyone's wondering how long it will be before she drops him like a hot rock," the insider even claimed.
Notably, Woods has experienced several tragedies that could impact his ability to match Trump's lifestyle if she enjoys excitement. The professional golfer has endured life setbacks caused by serious injuries, including in 2021 when Woods had a serious rollover car crash, and in March 2025 when he ruptured his Achilles tendon. "Tiger is in a very vulnerable state right now. The last few years have been incredibly tough," the source explained to Radar Online. If the sportsman doesn't feel physically or emotionally ready for a potential lifestyle change with Trump by his side, that may suggest this romance isn't one for the ages.
Tiger Woods' cheating past could cause problems
Tiger Woods' history of infidelity is well-documented, and his sketchy past when it comes to love could cause issues moving forward. Though the athlete romancing multiple other women during his marriage to Elin Nordegren doesn't guarantee he'll have a wandering eye again with Vanessa Trump, his past could cause insecurities for his new love.
In 2023, Kalley Hartman, LMFT at Ocean Recovery, gave advice on how to trust someone who has cheated before while speaking to Women.com, which Trump and Woods may want to consider as they move forward in their own relationship. According to Hartman, it's imperative couples in that situation sit down and talk about the past cheating to solidify that the partner can be trusted. That may include asking the reformed cheater to discuss the work they've done on themselves to keep from stepping out on their relationships once more.
"This can help you gain insight into both their thought processes and actions regarding the cheating behavior so you can make an informed decision on whether or not you want to stay in the relationship," Hartman explained. There are many reasons why people cheat in relationships, from a lack of communication skills to self-esteem issues, and getting to the bottom of them is one of the only ways to keep it from happening and to help a couple, like Woods and Trump, truly understand each other.