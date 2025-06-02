Prince Harry Reportedly Considered This Drastic Measure To Distance Himself From The Royal Family

The reports that the Duke of Sussex apparently considered taking his mother's last name in the wake of Prince Harry's ongoing rift with the royal family led to some pretty intense social media reactions. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, reasoned: "If you change your name and give up all the benefits of being Prince Harry then by all means just be a common Spencer we are not going to protest." Another similarly commented, "If he wants to give up his father's name, he should give up *all* the titles and privileges that come with being his son."

Some questioned whether the royal defector would still be able to use prince in his name if he was a Spencer, while plenty of people understandably reckon that Harry taking his mother's last name would be an insult to King Charles III and a snub at his family history. While we don't know the details of the reported conversation between Harry and his uncle about a potential update to his last name, he obviously didn't go ahead with any formal name changes.

However, his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, notably has. During an episode of her "With Love, Meghan" series, on Netflix, the former "Suits" star corrected actor and friend Mindy Kaling when she referred to her last name as Markle. Meghan clarified that she'd changed her last name to Sussex. Queen Elizabeth II granted the couple their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they got married in 2018.