Bruce Springsteen's Onstage Antics With The Obamas Were The Ultimate Middle Finger To Trump

The longstanding drama between Bruce Springsteen and Donald Trump started with a typically Trumpian remark. While speaking at a rally in 2019, the divisive Republican politician took a shot at former opponent Hillary Clinton by bragging that he didn't even need the support of "little Bruce Springsteen" and other big names to emerge victorious in the 2016 presidential elections. Shortly afterward, The Boss sat down for a chat with Gayle King for CBS' "This Morning," where he openly criticized Trump, arguing, "The stewardship of the nation is — has been thrown away to somebody who doesn't have a clue as to what that means. [...] And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn't have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American."

There's no doubt that Springsteen believes the opposite to be true of Former President Barack Obama since they remained friends ever since the legendary performer endorsed the Democratic candidate in the 2008 elections. The "Dancing in the Dark" hitmaker's tight-knit bond with the Obamas was on full display in 2023 when Michelle Obama joined Springsteen on stage and performed backing vocals for "Glory Days."

Lady 0 dancing with The Boss pic.twitter.com/oAKfulcmEx — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) May 23, 2025

While most people found the moment incredibly sweet, Trump likely wasn't too pleased to see three prominent people he shares a mutual dislike with collaborating publicly. In fact, Springsteen's family friendship with the Obamas may have given him even more reason to dislike the Grammy winner. However, the legendary rocker hasn't grown any fonder of the divisive politician over the years either, since he has made it clear he doesn't believe that Trump was "Born to Run" the country.