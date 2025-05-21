Trump's Immaturity Reaches Fever Pitch With Odd Bruce Springsteen Video Amid Nasty Feud
People in positions of power should be held to the highest of standards — "should" being the key word. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump has resorted to junior high tactics in his ongoing feud with musician Bruce Springsteen. POTUS posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed him hitting a golf ball, then cutting to a clip of Springsteen being "hit" by the golf ball and falling over onstage. He didn't include a snarky caption, letting the tackiness of the video speak for itself.
Though their beef isn't new, it has ramped up recently. The "Dancing in the Dark" singer berated the president during a show in Manchester, England. "In my home, the America I love — the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," he said to his fans (via USA Today). In true Trump fashion, he responded by going on a tirade on Truth Social, calling The Boss a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker."
Unsurprisingly, Trump's comments about Springsteen's skin backfired on him, with people online urging him to take a look in the mirror before he started coming for others. Considering how Trump goes heavy on the bronzer every day, his remarks didn't stick the landing.
Trump has a history of attacking celebrities who don't like him
This is hardly the first time President Donald Trump has hopped on Truth Social and vilified a celebrity. Back in July 2024, after Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney wrote an op-ed for The New York Times urging then-President Joe Biden to step down in the 2024 presidential race, Trump let everyone know how much he despised the "Good Night, and Good Luck" star. "Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Moreover, Trump's feud with Taylor Swift made all the headlines after she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on Instagram and Trump's response on Truth Social was, in all caps, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Months later, at Super Bowl 2025, Trump gloated that the A-list celeb got more boos than he did. "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" he wrote on Truth Social. Now, more recently, Trump poked the bear and wrote, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?"'"