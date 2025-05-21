Trump's Immaturity Reaches Fever Pitch With Odd Bruce Springsteen Video Amid Nasty Feud

People in positions of power should be held to the highest of standards — "should" being the key word. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump has resorted to junior high tactics in his ongoing feud with musician Bruce Springsteen. POTUS posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed him hitting a golf ball, then cutting to a clip of Springsteen being "hit" by the golf ball and falling over onstage. He didn't include a snarky caption, letting the tackiness of the video speak for itself.

Though their beef isn't new, it has ramped up recently. The "Dancing in the Dark" singer berated the president during a show in Manchester, England. "In my home, the America I love — the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," he said to his fans (via USA Today). In true Trump fashion, he responded by going on a tirade on Truth Social, calling The Boss a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker."

Unsurprisingly, Trump's comments about Springsteen's skin backfired on him, with people online urging him to take a look in the mirror before he started coming for others. Considering how Trump goes heavy on the bronzer every day, his remarks didn't stick the landing.