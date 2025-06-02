Ivanka Trump's Risque Tropical Look Leaves Little To The Imagination
While she seems to think it does, Ivanka Trump's killer figure often can't distract us from her risqué skin-baring fashion fails. Recently, in Miami, she proved this yet again. Donald Trump's daughter sported a dress featuring a massive print and cutouts that had us questioning if she'd looked in the mirror before embarking on her night out.
Ivanka celebrated the first day of June with a series of photos on Instagram captioned "This week in Miami" with a summer-ready sun emoji. It's clear that Ivanka is eager to kick off the new season; she peppered the photo carousel with several pics of her in a very tropical-looking dress. Unfortunately, while a summery print may be the perfect way to ring in June, this one didn't capture the carefree, warm weather vibe she was clearly going for. Instead, she ended up looking overwhelmed by a way-too-big print, exposed thanks to some big cutouts, and totally washed out by the wrong color palette.
Folks aren't falling for Ivanka's Instagram persona
Just because an outfit looks good on the hanger doesn't mean it'll look great on anyone who tries it on. And, in the case of her leaf dress, this outfit simply wasn't flattering on Ivanka Trump. The size of the pattern stole the attention away from her, and the creamy white background didn't pop with her light coloring. Aside from the many pics of her not-so-cute dress, Ivanka also included plenty of photos that prove she's living a life of leisure in Florida.
Like nearly all of her social media posts, this Instagram moment is yet another example of Ivanka distancing herself from her dad. Unfortunately for her, no amount of bad outfit pics, workout videos, or slideshows showing her on a perpetual vacation can make folks forget who her famous dad is. And Ivanka surely isn't pleased with this as she continues on her quest to rescue her image. Folks in the comment section on her post still brought up Donald Trump. "Just showing off your 'fabulous' lifestyle, this is nauseating. Your father is unfit to be president. You need to SPEAK UP and stop being a vapid 'influencer,'" one commenter wrote. "Your father is ruining this country. You must be so proud," added another. Evidently, while Ivanka may have hoped that her leafy dress would show her easy, breezy lifestyle in a good light, plenty of the public isn't in agreement.