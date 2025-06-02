Ivanka Trump's Risque Tropical Look Leaves Little To The Imagination

Just because an outfit looks good on the hanger doesn't mean it'll look great on anyone who tries it on. And, in the case of her leaf dress, this outfit simply wasn't flattering on Ivanka Trump. The size of the pattern stole the attention away from her, and the creamy white background didn't pop with her light coloring. Aside from the many pics of her not-so-cute dress, Ivanka also included plenty of photos that prove she's living a life of leisure in Florida.

Like nearly all of her social media posts, this Instagram moment is yet another example of Ivanka distancing herself from her dad. Unfortunately for her, no amount of bad outfit pics, workout videos, or slideshows showing her on a perpetual vacation can make folks forget who her famous dad is. And Ivanka surely isn't pleased with this as she continues on her quest to rescue her image. Folks in the comment section on her post still brought up Donald Trump. "Just showing off your 'fabulous' lifestyle, this is nauseating. Your father is unfit to be president. You need to SPEAK UP and stop being a vapid 'influencer,'" one commenter wrote. "Your father is ruining this country. You must be so proud," added another. Evidently, while Ivanka may have hoped that her leafy dress would show her easy, breezy lifestyle in a good light, plenty of the public isn't in agreement.