Ivanka Trump Outfits That Just Weren't Flattering

Ivanka Trump bid a sad farewell to her clothing brand in 2018, but perhaps it was for the best. While she never traipsed around advertising her apathy on her outerwear like Melania Trump did with her controversial "I really don't care" jacket, there is ample evidence that fashion isn't always Ivanka's forte.

In an appearance on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," Ivanka revealed what she takes into consideration when choosing an outfit: "I want to be comfortable, and that helps me be confident and in command." Nevertheless, she didn't exactly exude comfort in the forest green Dior coat she wore to Donald Trump's second inauguration. For many, her look brought to mind Serena Joy, the villainous but oppressed wife of Commander Waterford in "The Handmaid's Tale." Unfortunately for Ivanka, adding a sassy beret to her inauguration outfit wasn't enough to spare her from comparisons to the character.

This unfortunate style misstep reminded some onlookers of a society in which women are second-class citizens, all while she was repping an administration under fire for doing to women's rights what her Dior ensemble was doing to her midsection: whittling them away. Nevertheless, this look has been trumped by even more unflattering ensembles.