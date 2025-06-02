Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tacky Baby Doll Dress Is All Legs & No Taste

Tacky styles seem to dominate Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet. To make matters worse, Guilfoyle's fandom for revealing outfits has been putting a serious dent in her style game for years. However, Guilfoyle appears determined to stick by her preferences. During a May trip to Italy, she stepped out in an outfit that combined both of these missteps: a mint green dress with a short, poofy skirt and a mostly mesh bodice. A few bars of solid material made a flimsy and unsuccessful effort to offer coverage across the top. Instead, Guilfoyle had to strategically arrange her long extensions.

Despite its cheap vibes, this outfit likely costs a chunk of change. Guilfoyle namechecked Dior, Rolex, and Dolce and Gabbana on her Instagram story. She also gave a shoutout to Florida's Fancy James Boutique. This retailer spotlighted the dress on their own Instagram page and offered an extreme closeup of the material. The see-through mesh is on the front and back of the dress. Surprisingly, this amount of reveal appeared to be too much even for Guilfoyle since she opted to wear a satin blazer over her shoulders.

Baby doll dresses first got their start as nightwear, and Guilfoyle's dress looks like she's going back to the origins of this style. However, as she moves forward with her Greek ambassador role, it's possible she'll have to overhaul her closet. However, since she has about a month more before the confirmation process, Guilfoyle still has time for quite a few more tacky fashions.