Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tacky Baby Doll Dress Is All Legs & No Taste
Tacky styles seem to dominate Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet. To make matters worse, Guilfoyle's fandom for revealing outfits has been putting a serious dent in her style game for years. However, Guilfoyle appears determined to stick by her preferences. During a May trip to Italy, she stepped out in an outfit that combined both of these missteps: a mint green dress with a short, poofy skirt and a mostly mesh bodice. A few bars of solid material made a flimsy and unsuccessful effort to offer coverage across the top. Instead, Guilfoyle had to strategically arrange her long extensions.
Despite its cheap vibes, this outfit likely costs a chunk of change. Guilfoyle namechecked Dior, Rolex, and Dolce and Gabbana on her Instagram story. She also gave a shoutout to Florida's Fancy James Boutique. This retailer spotlighted the dress on their own Instagram page and offered an extreme closeup of the material. The see-through mesh is on the front and back of the dress. Surprisingly, this amount of reveal appeared to be too much even for Guilfoyle since she opted to wear a satin blazer over her shoulders.
Baby doll dresses first got their start as nightwear, and Guilfoyle's dress looks like she's going back to the origins of this style. However, as she moves forward with her Greek ambassador role, it's possible she'll have to overhaul her closet. However, since she has about a month more before the confirmation process, Guilfoyle still has time for quite a few more tacky fashions.
Guilfoyle has no shortage of tacky short dresses
Although Kimberly Guilfoyle's pale green dress isn't a great look, it's miles ahead of some of the other baby doll dresses she owns. In December 2023, Guilfoyle celebrated the holidays with a super-short black baby doll dress. Its extremely low neckline was topped off with a tacky silver bow. Surprisingly, this outfit was designed by Self-Portrait, a brand that Karoline Leavitt also favors (albeit in their much more conservative styles).
In terms of the worst baby doll dress, Guilfoyle's 2025 Mother's Day outfit tops everything else in her closet. With its preppy collar, this short dress looked more like a bulky, oversized shirt. The unflattering pink hue and the fuzzy boucle material only added to the disaster. "Far prettier when she dressed her age. Looks silly now," remarked one Instagram commenter. Unfortunately, Guilfoyle also has a similar style of dress in white with an equally odd fringy hem.
However, with a little styling, it's possible that Guilfoyle could elevate some of the baby doll fits that she loves. For instance, Guilfoyle could add a layer underneath meshy looks like the green dress to cut down on the reveal and highlight the lacey texture of the bodice. While the pink dress may be beyond help due to its frumpy silhouette, Guilfoyle could choose shorter styles in a more flowing fabric. Instead of going for all-out reveal everywhere, however, she'd likely be better off if she just focused on highlighting her legs.