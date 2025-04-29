Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet Is Full Of Tacky Little White Dresses
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After being kicked to the curb by her long-time fiance Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to be dusting herself off and getting back out there. Preparing for her role of U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guifoyle has had to relinquish some of her partying ways. However, this has not stopped her from rocking a wardrobe of night-out dresses, even in the daytime. Guilfoyle is still a big fan of outdated outfits and has a penchant for throwing on too much makeup and flashy, sometimes revealing clothing. Although she usually gravitates toward bright colors, there's one trend that she's flaunted a bit under the radar: Guilfoyle loves a tacky little white dress.
Guilfoyle seemingly adores sleek and skimpy white dresses, since they became something of a wardrobe staple for her throughout 2024 and beyond. Perhaps she was trying to give Don Jr. a clear signal she was ready to walk down the aisle — although it does appear his attention was elsewhere. While Don Jr. was entertaining his new mistress Bettina Anderson, Guilfyole was rifling through her closet to find the most eye-catching white dress she possibly could. The former Fox host has worn a myriad of questionable dresses in shades from cream to eggshell.
Kimberly Guilfoyle failed at a flapper style
Striding up to the Admiral's Cove Yacht Club in Jupiter, Florida, Kimberly Guilfoyle was doing her best to impress, according to her Instagram post bragging about "an amazing evening at Havana Nights!" Unfortunately, Guilfoyle and her obvious hair extensions did not manage to dazzle, despite all the bling sewn into her dress.
This little white dress looks like something someone would rent from Spirit Halloween to go to a "Great Gatsby" themed party. Whereas the Art Deco-inspired design would be stunning as a full-length ball gown, as a party dress it just comes off as cheap and tacky. Most likely everyone could hear Guilfoyle approaching as all that glittering fringe must have rustled quite a bit whenever she moved.
This feathery dress did not make Kimberly Guilfoyle look like a princess
Hitting the press tour circuit for her children's book "The Princess & Her Pup," Kimberly Guilfoyle made sure to dress up for the occasion. According to her Instagram post, her book is "a wholesome and heartfelt story about the importance of friendship and the value of courage." Although the befeathered dress she chose to wear for the occasion was certainly not being a friend to her.
The corset inspired, slightly sheer cupcake cocktail dress is decidedly too adult for an event trying to shill a book for children. Perhaps she thought the shimmery fabric would bring a sense of whimsy to the fit. Unfortunately, it's a stark reminder that whenever Guilfoyle tries to class up her style, it often backfires.
Kimberly Guilfoyle dressed like a flight attendant
Under the guise of making an Instagram post about "fellow Californian turned Floridian" Devin Nunes taking over conservative social media platform Truth Social, Kimberly Guilfyole made sure to put herself front and center. While this little white dress didn't land on the list of Guilfoyle's tackiest outfits for 2024, it certainly could have been.
Ultimately looking like a TJ Maxx flight attendant, the large buttons and fabric end up making the dress seem overly cheap. Plus, the piping of the dress makes it appear as if it was supposed to be a skirt and top that ultimately got sewn together to cut corners. All together, this dress isn't fit for Spirit Airlines, much less Air Force One.
Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a confusing dress to El Salvador
Possibly trying to remind then-fiance Donald Trump Jr. that she had every intention of dragging him down the aisle, Kimberly Guilfoyle donned a mostly white dress to visit El Salvador. Seen in this Instagram post posing awkwardly alongside the president of CPAC Mexico, Eduardo Verástegui, Guilfoyle once again tried and failed at a pared-down style.
Smiling and clutching her purse like it's her first day at school, Guilfoyle seems uncomfortably covered up. The hem of this dress is a little longer than her preferred cocktail length, and the top manages to go all the way up to her neck with a sparkly collar. However, she should have brought a steamer, since the skirt of the dress is wrinkling. Plus, the cream color of the skirt doesn't quite match the bright white of her top.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's big dress might have ruined Donald Trump's birthday
Attempting to wish Donald Trump a happy birthday in 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a photo to Instagram that was all wrong. While hyping Trump up with words like, "unwavering patriotism, strength, and leadership," Guilfoyle still managed to find a picture that shows a glaringly flawed white dress.
Once again, Guilfoyle is wearing a dress with a large bow or some such distracting decal. Here, the white peplum fabric appears to create a flower or a similar sort of design, but the harsh white of the dress makes it difficult to parse out what it actually is. Plus, all that fabric on the bodice appears to be weighing down the rest of the dress, causing a bit of an unfortunate sag in her tube top.
Kimberly Guilfoyle can't quit cheaply made white dresses
Seen in this April 2025 Instagram post posing with Congressman Gus Bilirakis and Roman Verras, Kimberly Guilfoyle has once again put on a white dress that appears inexpensively made. The fabric looks low-quality and the glittery piping makes the dress appear to be cheaply sewn together. A far cry from the lavish life Guilfoyle was living when she was with ex Donald Trump Jr.
Not only does the dress look like something she got off the rack at Ross, but the silver bow tie decal is simply too tacky, making the whole outfit appear to be a poorly done homage to the classic Playboy Bunny era. Once again, Guilfoyle has proven that having taste is a talent — and that she should fire her stylist.