Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet Is Full Of Tacky Little White Dresses

After being kicked to the curb by her long-time fiance Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to be dusting herself off and getting back out there. Preparing for her role of U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guifoyle has had to relinquish some of her partying ways. However, this has not stopped her from rocking a wardrobe of night-out dresses, even in the daytime. Guilfoyle is still a big fan of outdated outfits and has a penchant for throwing on too much makeup and flashy, sometimes revealing clothing. Although she usually gravitates toward bright colors, there's one trend that she's flaunted a bit under the radar: Guilfoyle loves a tacky little white dress.

Guilfoyle seemingly adores sleek and skimpy white dresses, since they became something of a wardrobe staple for her throughout 2024 and beyond. Perhaps she was trying to give Don Jr. a clear signal she was ready to walk down the aisle — although it does appear his attention was elsewhere. While Don Jr. was entertaining his new mistress Bettina Anderson, Guilfyole was rifling through her closet to find the most eye-catching white dress she possibly could. The former Fox host has worn a myriad of questionable dresses in shades from cream to eggshell.