Throwback Pic Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Proves She's Always Been A Fan Of Revealing Outfits

When she's not busy desperately hiding Donald Trump Jr.'s affair rumors, Kimberly Guilfoyle is often found sporting some sort of revealing or flashy outfit. Regardless if it's wearing a plunging mini dress at the Trump National Golf Club or topping the worst-dressed list at president-elect Donald Trump's documentary premiere, she's proven she will do whatever it takes to ensure her fashion choices put the spotlight on her. However, Guilfoyle's affinity for donning shocking, tacky outfits is a habit which long preceded her association with the Trump clan.

In a March 2008 photo, the then 39-year-old was seen attending the Ermenegildo Zegna Store's opening cocktail party for the Robin Hood Foundation in New York City in a rather revealing black dress. Though its ruffled skirt section maintains some mystery, despite only reaching her shins and showing a slight opening in the waist, the dress stood out for its top half, which otherwise morphed into a crop top, and it only slightly concealed Guilfoyle's abdominal region with black mesh. As if her outfit couldn't have gotten any more revealing, it also exposed some of Guilfoyle's tan lines. It also stuck out like a sore thumb, given the occasion, and it greatly clashed with the more modest attire other people in the picture were wearing.

