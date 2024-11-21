Throwback Pic Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Proves She's Always Been A Fan Of Revealing Outfits
When she's not busy desperately hiding Donald Trump Jr.'s affair rumors, Kimberly Guilfoyle is often found sporting some sort of revealing or flashy outfit. Regardless if it's wearing a plunging mini dress at the Trump National Golf Club or topping the worst-dressed list at president-elect Donald Trump's documentary premiere, she's proven she will do whatever it takes to ensure her fashion choices put the spotlight on her. However, Guilfoyle's affinity for donning shocking, tacky outfits is a habit which long preceded her association with the Trump clan.
In a March 2008 photo, the then 39-year-old was seen attending the Ermenegildo Zegna Store's opening cocktail party for the Robin Hood Foundation in New York City in a rather revealing black dress. Though its ruffled skirt section maintains some mystery, despite only reaching her shins and showing a slight opening in the waist, the dress stood out for its top half, which otherwise morphed into a crop top, and it only slightly concealed Guilfoyle's abdominal region with black mesh. As if her outfit couldn't have gotten any more revealing, it also exposed some of Guilfoyle's tan lines. It also stuck out like a sore thumb, given the occasion, and it greatly clashed with the more modest attire other people in the picture were wearing.
Her outfits have gotten more inappropriate
If there were any questions about how Kimberly Guilfoyle dressed prior to her entry into the Trump family, her revealing and event-inappropriate crop dress proves, yet again, that her outfits were awful long before she started dating Donald Trump Jr.
If anything, the Ermenegildo Zegna store opening dress demonstrates that things would only go further downhill with Guilfoyle's fashion choices. One could argue her 2008 outfit doesn't hold a candle to some of the most inappropriate outfits she's ever worn, and, though the dress is certainly revealing, it maintains a slight sense of modesty, and it isn't quite as skintight as most of her current ensembles. Though her choices have received even greater attention and scrutiny since she became affiliated with the Trumps, their recurring flashiness and shock value throughout the years display her unwavering drive for attention and willingness to stand out from the crowd in all of the wrong ways.