Simon Cowell Is Unrecognizable In Jarring Video That Has Plastic Surgery Rumors On Fire
Will the real Simon Cowell please stand up? The "Britain's Got Talent" judge took to Instagram recently to post a video for his fans about the competition show's finale. He shared that he had no idea who was going to win but that he was excited for the outcome. (Magician Harry Moulding ended up winning.) Unfortunately, no one was really paying attention to anything Cowell said, because they were too distracted by his Photoshopped-esque appearance.
Cowell had his comments turned off on the post, but not initially. According to the Daily Mail, the music executive originally allowed people to reply to the video, with one Instagram user reportedly saying how he looked like "an AI version of Simon Cowell." Yikes. Clearly not in the mood to be judged (how ironic) Cowell turned off the comments, putting a stop to any more opinions.
While it's possible Cowell used a filter for the video, he's known for getting work done on himself, so it's not a big stretch to assume he's had more cosmetic procedures to make him look younger than his 65 years of age. His former "Britain's Got Talent" co-judge, David Walliams, openly talked about Cowell's plastic surgery in 2021 on "Lorraine." Walliams claimed he himself hasn't had any work done, but that Cowell asked Walliams yearly, "What have you had done?" In response, Walliams told him, "No, it's you that's had things done, Simon. Not me!"
Simon Cowell had stopped using fillers for a while
Needless to say, people had a field day on X with Simon Cowell's Instagram video. They said he had "Ozempic Face & Turkey Teeth," while also wondering what the heck happened to the British native. An X user posted the video to the platform and said: "Actor in a mask says 'Hope you enjoy the show' while pretending to be Simon Cowell, who used to be a grumpy bastard, not this happy chappy. Central casting on a budget." In short, Cowell's transformation has him looking unrecognizable from the person people have been watching on TV since Season 1 of "American Idol."
Interestingly, Cowell's son, Eric, who is growing up to be his twin, actually got his dad to cool it with the Botox injections, at least for a little bit. Back in 2022, Cowell spoke with The Sun and admitted he may have gone a tad overboard with the plastic surgery at one point. "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all," he confessed.
Cowell then shared how his young son freaked out after seeing his dad with filler, which ultimately prompted Cowell, who is a multimillionaire, to ditch all the products and let his face be. But based on his recent video, it seems like Cowell may have returned to his old ways.