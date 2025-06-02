Simon Cowell Is Unrecognizable In Jarring Video That Has Plastic Surgery Rumors On Fire

Will the real Simon Cowell please stand up? The "Britain's Got Talent" judge took to Instagram recently to post a video for his fans about the competition show's finale. He shared that he had no idea who was going to win but that he was excited for the outcome. (Magician Harry Moulding ended up winning.) Unfortunately, no one was really paying attention to anything Cowell said, because they were too distracted by his Photoshopped-esque appearance.

Cowell had his comments turned off on the post, but not initially. According to the Daily Mail, the music executive originally allowed people to reply to the video, with one Instagram user reportedly saying how he looked like "an AI version of Simon Cowell." Yikes. Clearly not in the mood to be judged (how ironic) Cowell turned off the comments, putting a stop to any more opinions.

While it's possible Cowell used a filter for the video, he's known for getting work done on himself, so it's not a big stretch to assume he's had more cosmetic procedures to make him look younger than his 65 years of age. His former "Britain's Got Talent" co-judge, David Walliams, openly talked about Cowell's plastic surgery in 2021 on "Lorraine." Walliams claimed he himself hasn't had any work done, but that Cowell asked Walliams yearly, "What have you had done?" In response, Walliams told him, "No, it's you that's had things done, Simon. Not me!"