Tulsi Gabbard's Plot To Keep Trump Informed Is The Most Predictable Thing Ever

President Donald Trump's daily intel briefings may be getting a makeover and the reason why is certainly interesting. Tulsi Gabbard, director of National Security, reportedly hopes to overhaul the President's Daily Briefs (PDBs) into something that feels more like a Fox News report. You're probably wondering why, exactly, she might do that. Well, the answer is simple: it's because Trump "doesn't read," per NBC News.

No matter who the president is, keeping up to date with the PDBs is, for obvious reasons, a vital part of the job since it's how they stay in-the-know about important topics. Historically, different presidents prefer to receive their PDBs in different ways, but in Trump's case, he prefers to receive them much less often than what's typical. Gabbard is taking on the task of making the PDBs more interesting and digestible for Trump in hopes that he'll actually use them more often. As of now, the PDB comes to Trump digitally in the form of a written document. According to an insider, "The problem with Trump is that he doesn't read." They added, "He's on broadcast all the time." Based on this, it's easy to see why a PDB that feels more like watching Fox News might be a more effective method for Trump. That said, this would be the first time in history that this method was used.