Tulsi Gabbard's Plot To Keep Trump Informed Is The Most Predictable Thing Ever
President Donald Trump's daily intel briefings may be getting a makeover and the reason why is certainly interesting. Tulsi Gabbard, director of National Security, reportedly hopes to overhaul the President's Daily Briefs (PDBs) into something that feels more like a Fox News report. You're probably wondering why, exactly, she might do that. Well, the answer is simple: it's because Trump "doesn't read," per NBC News.
No matter who the president is, keeping up to date with the PDBs is, for obvious reasons, a vital part of the job since it's how they stay in-the-know about important topics. Historically, different presidents prefer to receive their PDBs in different ways, but in Trump's case, he prefers to receive them much less often than what's typical. Gabbard is taking on the task of making the PDBs more interesting and digestible for Trump in hopes that he'll actually use them more often. As of now, the PDB comes to Trump digitally in the form of a written document. According to an insider, "The problem with Trump is that he doesn't read." They added, "He's on broadcast all the time." Based on this, it's easy to see why a PDB that feels more like watching Fox News might be a more effective method for Trump. That said, this would be the first time in history that this method was used.
Donald Trump's struggle with PDBs isn't new
Interestingly, rumors that Donald Trump can't read have long-circulated and news that he, in fact, doesn't read important documents is sure to reignite this gossip. Still, regardless of why he doesn't like to read, it's easy to see why his team may be scrambling to deliver information in a way that he finds more appealing. And considering how many Fox News staffers have joined his administration, it's only logical that modeling PDBs after the network's broadcasts might be his preferred way of receiving said information.
A source told NBC News that when it comes to PDBs, "You shift with the priorities of the administration." In Trump's case, though, they say it "is a very uphill fight" since he simply doesn't trust the information he's being given or the people giving it to him. Interestingly, while Trump has been struggling to hide his true age lately, it doesn't seem that this is why he lacks the desire or focus to commit to his PDBs. This was an issue during his first term, as well. During that presidency, his team reportedly ultimately landed on an outline that was kept to just a page that someone else read to him alongside accompanying graphics. From the sound of it, though, they're hoping for something even more simplified this time around.