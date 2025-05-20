Donald Trump Can't Hide His True Age Next To Melania In Jarring White House Pic

This photo that seems to do nothing but highlight Donald Trump's age was shared by the official White House Instagram account. Perhaps it was chosen because Donald and Melania Trump were seen holding hands? In the past, Melania has been seen rebuffing Donald's attempts at PDA, which has helped fuel rumors about the state of their marriage. Though in this case, it could be seen as a younger wife holding hands with her decades older husband as a way to help keep him steady.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, has rebuffed any questions about Trump's age and fitness. Leavitt praised Trump's "endurance" at a press conference, despite jarring viral videos that seem to counter that claim.

Donald's look is also particularly ironic considering Donald recently lashed out at Bruce Springsteen in regards to age and appearance. He referred to Springsteen — who is younger than the POTUS — as a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!)" on Truth Social. However, some people online think that Donald might be projecting his own insecurities.