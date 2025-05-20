Donald Trump Can't Hide His True Age Next To Melania In Jarring White House Pic
When Joe Biden took office in 2021, he became the oldest president ever. But then Donald Trump took that title in January when he was sworn in at age 78. And he's really been showing his age recently. There was Donald's lackluster, makeup free appearance that put his age on blast, and Donald's drowsy moments in Saudi Arabia made headlines. In yet another example, at a White House bill signing this month, Donald was accompanied by Melania Trump. Not only was it a surprise appearance by Melania, who's largely kept away from the White House during Donald's second term, but it also highlighted Melania and Donald's age gap of 24 years. In a picture of the two of them walking together outside the White House, Donald seems noticeably hunched and Melania seems taller than he is.
Granted, Melania was hearing stiletto heels, and it may have just been the angle of the photo that really highlighted the slouch. But other photos that the White House shared from the event show him seemingly unable to stand up straight. And when you combine it with how white his hair looks, a jawline that's undifferentiated from his neck, the contrast between the color of his makeup-ed face and his hands, and how fresh faced Melania looks in comparison to her husband, it's just not a good look for Donald.
Donald Trump's defenders seem to ignore any concerns about his age while Donald lashes out at critics
This photo that seems to do nothing but highlight Donald Trump's age was shared by the official White House Instagram account. Perhaps it was chosen because Donald and Melania Trump were seen holding hands? In the past, Melania has been seen rebuffing Donald's attempts at PDA, which has helped fuel rumors about the state of their marriage. Though in this case, it could be seen as a younger wife holding hands with her decades older husband as a way to help keep him steady.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, has rebuffed any questions about Trump's age and fitness. Leavitt praised Trump's "endurance" at a press conference, despite jarring viral videos that seem to counter that claim.
Donald's look is also particularly ironic considering Donald recently lashed out at Bruce Springsteen in regards to age and appearance. He referred to Springsteen — who is younger than the POTUS — as a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!)" on Truth Social. However, some people online think that Donald might be projecting his own insecurities.