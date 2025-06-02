Don Jr.'s Oldest Son Is Catching Up To Barron's Height In Jaw-Dropping Photo

Say what you want about the Trumps, but one thing everyone can agree on is that they are quite tall. Taking a closer look at the Trump family's height, it's obvious stature begins with President Donald Trump, who is supposedly 6-foot-3, or so he maintains. POTUS passed down his tall genes to his children, with oldest son Donald Trump Jr. clocking in at 6-foot-1, while youngest son Barron Trump is anywhere between 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9.

Like his father, Don Jr. seems to have passed down his height to his kids, especially his oldest son, Donald John Trump III, aka "Donnie." In a recent family snapshot Don Jr. shared to his Instagram, the first son took kids Donnie and Spencer Trump fishing.

While it looks like they caught some big ones, what's even more surprising is how Donnie towers over his already-tall dad like it's nothing. Based on the photo, Donnie appears to have a few inches on Don Jr. — and he may not be done growing yet. Donnie turned 16 in February and according to the Cleveland Clinic, boys typically stop growing around 17 or 18. It'll be fun to compare Don Jr. to his five kids once all of them grow up as their mother, Vanessa Trump, is taller than the average U.S. female, clocking in at 5-foot-7.