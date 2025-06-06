10 Times Royal Wedding Body Language Spoke For Itself

These days, royal weddings are exciting events that invoke fairy tales of the past. Elaborate floral arrangements, dashing horses, and jaw-droppingly expensive dresses all contribute to the undeniable allure of these occasions. Adding to the excitement is the fact that royal fans can now tune into royal weddings from the comfort of their homes — transforming them into a spectacle to behold.

But while many fans may see royal weddings as a dream-like form of entertainment, the royal family sees things differently. For princes and princesses, choosing the right match is not just a question of romance but also of the monarchy's survival. As royal expert Peter Conradi explained in his book "Great Survivors," "Traditionally, royal marriages were not about love, lust, or friendship — they were instead about producing heirs and cementing alliances." In that sense, the internal dynamics of a royal wedding can be tense, as different parties view certain matches favorably — or not.

To gain some insight into these tensions, one only needs to take a look at the photographs that eternalize royal weddings. Sometimes, expressions as simple as a raised eyebrow here or a grimace there can indicate what the British elite really think about a couple. From the rank distinctions apparent in Queen Elizabeth II's wedding photos to the controversy in those of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, these pictures shed light on some of the stormiest royal dramas.