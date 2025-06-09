Lauren Boebert's Cake-Faced Makeup Fail Was More Clown Car Than Biker Babe

Excessive cosmetics were part of Lauren Boebert's beauty routine years before the snarky "Republican makeup" trend gained traction. Back in 2020, during primary season for her first congressional election, Boebert appeared with loads of dark eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner, along with way too much foundation. However, this look wasn't even close to some of Boebert's other makeup fails. Just over a year later, Boebert celebrated Memorial Day 2021 at a motorcycle event. The Colorado congresswoman geared up in a leather jacket, red lipstick, and an even thicker layer of foundation. Unfortunately, the bright sun spotlighted the dryness of Boebert's makeup, emphasizing the lines around her eyes as she smiled, and making the overall texture of her skin look rough.

Boebert's Facebook followers appeared willing to overlook this cakey mistake. In contrast, her Instagram users weren't as forgiving. "Did the person doing your makeup get paid by the pound?" joked one person. "Stop using a butter knife to apply makeup," admonished another.

Obviously, if Boebert took a more judicious approach to applying her foundation, she'd quickly rectify this makeup error. In addition, Boebert would have benefitted from moisturizing her skin first. However, product type is key. "Use something that is going to hydrate the skin but absorb into the skin," advises YouTuber Lisa J. Thick, gloopy moisturizer can create a barrier, leading to the same problems as zero moisturizer. Boebert could even choose a moisturizing sunscreen for a smoother texture and sun protection.