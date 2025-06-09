Lauren Boebert's Cake-Faced Makeup Fail Was More Clown Car Than Biker Babe
Excessive cosmetics were part of Lauren Boebert's beauty routine years before the snarky "Republican makeup" trend gained traction. Back in 2020, during primary season for her first congressional election, Boebert appeared with loads of dark eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner, along with way too much foundation. However, this look wasn't even close to some of Boebert's other makeup fails. Just over a year later, Boebert celebrated Memorial Day 2021 at a motorcycle event. The Colorado congresswoman geared up in a leather jacket, red lipstick, and an even thicker layer of foundation. Unfortunately, the bright sun spotlighted the dryness of Boebert's makeup, emphasizing the lines around her eyes as she smiled, and making the overall texture of her skin look rough.
Boebert's Facebook followers appeared willing to overlook this cakey mistake. In contrast, her Instagram users weren't as forgiving. "Did the person doing your makeup get paid by the pound?" joked one person. "Stop using a butter knife to apply makeup," admonished another.
Obviously, if Boebert took a more judicious approach to applying her foundation, she'd quickly rectify this makeup error. In addition, Boebert would have benefitted from moisturizing her skin first. However, product type is key. "Use something that is going to hydrate the skin but absorb into the skin," advises YouTuber Lisa J. Thick, gloopy moisturizer can create a barrier, leading to the same problems as zero moisturizer. Boebert could even choose a moisturizing sunscreen for a smoother texture and sun protection.
Boebert needs to blend as she's never blended before
Unfortunately for Lauren Boebert, her cakey foundation problem is multi-faceted. Using less product and a moisturizer will only solve part of the Colorado congresswoman's makeup woes. Boebert has a habit of taking her fake tan too far, and this May 2021 outing was one of many examples. "Her and Trump use same orange make up, how cute," quipped one Instagrammer. "They are 2 Bozo the Clowns," another user jested in reply.
Even if Boebert doesn't completely nail the correct foundation shade, less product will help minimize this fact. Less blush and brown eye shadow could work wonders, too. When she pairs all excess with a glowing red lipstick shade, it only serves to accentuate the unnaturalness of her look.
For an all-around win, Boebert could shift her maximalist tendencies and avoid the spackled-on foundation aesthetic. Rather than going all in with the amount of product, she would be better served to up her amount and intensity of blending. "That's the key to not getting cakey ... the over application of pressure, the over application of blending," asserts makeup artist Wayne Goss. Goss recommends spending six minutes on this task — three times as long as dentists suggest for brushing your teeth. Boebert could set a timer, put on her favorite tunes, and pat her way to foundation success.