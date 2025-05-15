Lauren Boebert Takes Her Fake Tan Way Too Far & Has Us Clutching Our Pearls
There have been plenty of times Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has failed at doing her makeup, but the look she chose for a sit-down on "One American News" had her pushing some limits. While speaking with Boebert bestie Matt Gaetz, the Colorado rep appeared to be several shades darker than usual. In the video she posted to her own Instagram account, Boebert can be seen once again in her wrinkled, white button-down shirt, as she discussed Democrats' failed attempt to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Speaking of, Boebert's tan here looks faker than Trump's and highlights an ongoing trend for the rep.
Not only is this tan dangerously inching toward possibly appropriative territory, but it could also be Boebert once again letting her sloppy ways slip her up. Clearly, her face is darker than the rest of her body, as made apparent by the peach tones on her chest. Finding a tanning artist with talent can be difficult and expensive, but surely Boebert has the resources to seek out a professional. Boebert's rookie makeup mistake left her looking disheveled and it could also be another example in a string of events that have revealed Boebert's true party girl heart.
Lauren Boebert hasn't been put together lately
Besides Lauren Boebert's history of ill-fitting outfits, there's been several more examples of the Colorado congresswoman letting her outward appearance fall to the wayside. Ever since Donald Trump took office for the second time, it seems Boebert has eschewed any attempt at business casual. Instead, she's been opting for more party-inclined dresses, such as the outfit Boebert wore to Trump's joint session of Congress. Further still, it appears her partying ways might be catching up to her, in that Boebert's day-after attire also gave cause for concern.
Boebert's wrinkled outfits often give off hungover party girl vibes and the list of examples is growing thanks to the many cases where Boebert and her mismatched footwear look as if she got dressed in the dark. In the same way it's not professional to show up wearing a repeated, wrinkled shirt several days in a row, it might be not okay to tan so aggressively. Not only could this be dangerous, depending on if Boebert was using a tanning bed or even natural sunlight, but it's also simply strange. Any quality tan will appear flawless and natural, and what Boebert is rocking here is anything but — it's time for her to hydrate and upgrade to a new tanning salon, to say the least.