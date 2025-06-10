Harris Faulkner Looks So Different With Blonde Hair
Harris Faulkner is one of those Fox News stars who've drastically transformed their appearance over the years. But despite all of the looks "The Faulkner Focus" host has tried out, altering her hair color was one fashion experiment she usually avoided. However, that eventually changed. The Georgia native posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a blue jean dress and short blonde hair that made her unrecognizable. It was a glaring contrast to the brunette 'do audiences have been seeing Faulkner sport even before she first joined the Fox News Channel back in 2005. Although it was yet another case demonstrating how much difference a hairstyle can make, Faulkner's short blonde locks weren't meant to be permanent. She seemingly only changed her hair to celebrate the 2023 annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards, which were held in Nashville that year.
However, the veteran reporter hasn't felt that bold since. She quickly reverted to her tried-and-true brunette hair and never rocked the blonde look while on camera again. But it was an aesthetic that some fans might've missed. On her Facebook page, the veteran reporter was showered with compliments for what many saw as another stunning Faulkner transformation. "You've done it again. Beautiful inside out, as always," one Facebook user said. Meanwhile, another fan encouraged Faulkner's new style, hoping to see more of it. "LOVE the blond hair!!! Keep that vibe; it looks amazing on you," they wrote.
Not everyone felt Harris Faulkner should've gone blonde
Not everyone felt that Harris Faulkner's new look was a good thing. One critic didn't hold back on their feelings towards the best-selling author going full-blonde, joking that Faulkner's 'do was yet another sign her marriage would end in divorce. "Trying to do whatever it takes to save her marriage," they wrote on Faulkner's Facebook. Another commenter admitted that they favored Faulkner's traditional appearance more than her brief platinum phase. I DEFINITELY prefer her usual beautiful look!! I love the 'original' Harris," they mourned. Elsewhere on X, formerly known as Twitter, one user doubted that the hair was real. "Why is Harris Faulkner wearing a blonde wig? She looks like Nene from RHOA," they said.
Maybe one of the reasons Faulkner committed to her brunette status since then is because of the, at times, brutal criticisms she received for switching things up. Although you'd think the acclaim she'd gotten for her new style would've drowned out the negativity, her Instagram might prove otherwise. Faulkner seemingly turned off her comments on the post where she debuted her blonde hair for the 2023 National Patriot Awards. However, those same restrictions weren't applied to her 2022 and 2024 posts about the same ceremony. This leaves us wondering if Faulkner didn't want to face any more backlash for straying away from her more familiar look.