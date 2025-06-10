Harris Faulkner Looks So Different With Blonde Hair

Harris Faulkner is one of those Fox News stars who've drastically transformed their appearance over the years. But despite all of the looks "The Faulkner Focus" host has tried out, altering her hair color was one fashion experiment she usually avoided. However, that eventually changed. The Georgia native posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a blue jean dress and short blonde hair that made her unrecognizable. It was a glaring contrast to the brunette 'do audiences have been seeing Faulkner sport even before she first joined the Fox News Channel back in 2005. Although it was yet another case demonstrating how much difference a hairstyle can make, Faulkner's short blonde locks weren't meant to be permanent. She seemingly only changed her hair to celebrate the 2023 annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards, which were held in Nashville that year.

However, the veteran reporter hasn't felt that bold since. She quickly reverted to her tried-and-true brunette hair and never rocked the blonde look while on camera again. But it was an aesthetic that some fans might've missed. On her Facebook page, the veteran reporter was showered with compliments for what many saw as another stunning Faulkner transformation. "You've done it again. Beautiful inside out, as always," one Facebook user said. Meanwhile, another fan encouraged Faulkner's new style, hoping to see more of it. "LOVE the blond hair!!! Keep that vibe; it looks amazing on you," they wrote.