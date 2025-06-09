What Happened To Justin Berfield After Malcolm In The Middle?

While there are countless family sitcoms from the early aughts, few featured a family quite as dysfunctional as the one in the hit television show "Malcolm in the Middle." During the show's seven-season run from 2000 until 2006, fans tuned in to watch the brotherly antics between the five boys in the family, including Reese Wilkerson, played by Justin Berfield.

Best known for his character portrayal of Reese in the Emmy Award-winning sitcom, Berfield has worked in the entertainment industry for the majority of his life. He got his first acting job when he was only 5 years old and continued to act throughout the rest of his childhood and teenage years. However, after show ended, Berfield seemed burnt out from acting — one of the tragic details about the cast of "Malcolm in the Middle." Like fellow former cast member Frankie Muniz who made the move to racecar driving, Berfield also took a step back from acting.

Berfield ultimately moved out of the limelight to behind the camera, transitioning from acting to mostly producing. In the years since the popular sitcom ended, Berfield has largely kept his personal life under wraps. Aside from the few snapshots he shares of his children on Instagram, the actor leads a private life, leading many fans to wonder what happened to Berfield after "Malcolm in the Middle." While acting is no longer his main profession, Berfield has stayed busy for two decades since the family sitcom ended.