Kristi Noem Shows Some Skin In Another Desperate Attempt To Hide Her True Age

While age is just a number and anyone should feel free to wear anything that they want, there's been quite a few times where the women in the Donald Trump administration are going with outfits that don't seem particularly well suited for their age. There's Karoline Leavitt, who has dressed way older than she is. And then there's Kristi Noem, who seems to be holding forth against the inevitable march of time with rumored plastic surgery (Noem looks almost unrecognizable in old photos), heavy glam makeup, and long hair extensions. The 53 year old added to that trifecta with a recent appearance in South Dakota wearing an outfit that seemed like it was designed for someone half her age.

Noem's pictured wearing a slightly cropped sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants. Apparently the sweatshirt wasn't cropped enough, because Noem rolled down the waistband of her sweatpants, seemingly to make sure that people could catch a glimpse of her tanned, toned midriff. She noted in the caption that she was out and about to "get some fencing supplies," so it makes sense that she's in a casual look. And yet, make the pants low rise to show skin just seemed like it was so unnecessary. Not to gatekeep sweatpants, but this is giving early 2000s vibes in a not so great way. We don't know if that's how she looked as she was running errands or if it's just for the photo, but either way, we're left wondering why.