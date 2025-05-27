Kristi Noem's Desperate Attempt To Look Half Her Age With Teenage Updo Isn't Fooling Anyone
After undergoing a rather dramatic MAGA transformation that has some wondering if Kristi Noem got plastic surgery, it's slowly becoming clear that the upkeep on her locks and looks is becoming cumbersome for the previous governor of South Dakota. In yet another sign that Noem's speculated hair extensions are too heavy for her, she took a new, but still questionable, hairstyle for a spin. In an appearance on "Fox and Friends" Noem, the controversial secretary of Homeland Security, once again outdid herself with a dramatic style that seems to be grasping for youthfulness.
Sporting a casual half-up half-down hairdo, Noem is possibly trying to tap into one of the latest trends that Gen Z has latched onto. Even though, according to Vogue, this popular hairstyle has been around for a while and should work for anyone's hair type, Noem seems to be the exception to the rule. What she's mostly doing wrong here is not pulling her hair back tight enough. Instead she has this strange loose yet puffed look that makes her hair feel stuck in the past rather than fresh for the future. Of course, this is certainly not the first time Noem has misunderstood the assignment when it comes to hairdos.
Kristi Noem seems to be struggling with her new hair
Even though she's neither confirmed nor denied receiving hair extensions, it is fairly obvious that Kristi Noem has had a dramatic hair transformation, especially ever since embedding herself within President Donald Trump's second administration. Consider just how unrecognizable Noem was with blond hair at her wedding. Something has certainly shifted from then to now and it feels safe to assume she's gotten some extensions to better fit her new sense of style. However, hair extensions can be tricky to maintain, and Noem is certainly on a learning curve.
Take, for example, the time Noem tried to hide her hair extension fail under a baseball cap to no avail, which isn't even one of the worst hair fails Noem has ever had. Between some hefty makeup blunders and difficulty finding the right way to style her hair, Noem seems to be struggling both in front of and behind the cameras these days. For someone who loves to cosplay at her job as much as Noem does, she would do well to get a professional stylist to help her tackle the ins and outs of presenting the perfect glam. If she intends on keeping all her new hair and teeth, that is.