Kristi Noem's Desperate Attempt To Look Half Her Age With Teenage Updo Isn't Fooling Anyone

After undergoing a rather dramatic MAGA transformation that has some wondering if Kristi Noem got plastic surgery, it's slowly becoming clear that the upkeep on her locks and looks is becoming cumbersome for the previous governor of South Dakota. In yet another sign that Noem's speculated hair extensions are too heavy for her, she took a new, but still questionable, hairstyle for a spin. In an appearance on "Fox and Friends" Noem, the controversial secretary of Homeland Security, once again outdid herself with a dramatic style that seems to be grasping for youthfulness.

.@Sec_Noem: "@POTUS will never accept a nuclear-capable Iran. He will never accept them having nuclear weapons and building the capacity to that." pic.twitter.com/o1WSyT978S — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2025

Sporting a casual half-up half-down hairdo, Noem is possibly trying to tap into one of the latest trends that Gen Z has latched onto. Even though, according to Vogue, this popular hairstyle has been around for a while and should work for anyone's hair type, Noem seems to be the exception to the rule. What she's mostly doing wrong here is not pulling her hair back tight enough. Instead she has this strange loose yet puffed look that makes her hair feel stuck in the past rather than fresh for the future. Of course, this is certainly not the first time Noem has misunderstood the assignment when it comes to hairdos.