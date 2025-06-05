Simon Cowell's Son Seems To Be Behind The AGT Judge's Drastic Personality Change

The words we thought we would never say: Simon Cowell is a softy. The "America's Got Talent" judge is unrecognizable after his transformation from ruthless talent critic to an impressionable judge and the first to give a standing ovation. According to his fellow co-judge, it's all a result of fatherhood.

Cowell welcomed son Eric in 2014 with fiancée Lauren Silverman. At the time of his birth, the former "X Factor" judge wrote on X, saying: "I never knew how much love and pride I would feel." Now, others are seeing the effects of that love. "I think Simon now looks to Eric, and you'll hear it in a lot of his judging," fellow judge Howie Mandel told People in May 2025. "He goes, 'I don't know if I get this, but I know this is exactly what my son would love. And because of that, you're getting a yes.'"

The competition show's viewers have seen a change. "Simon Cowell is literally so much nicer than he used to be!" someone wrote on X in 2024. Even Susan Boyle, who Cowell notoriously mocked in an early season of "Britain's Got Talent," enjoys working with the British TV personality. Others feel like Cowell has gotten too nice. An X user opined: "This is why I used to like Simon Cowell when he was authentic and mean on American Idol, but now that everything he says is nice and flattery I don't feel he can be trusted."