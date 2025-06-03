Trump All But Confirms His Petty Feud With Harvard Is Deeply Personal

President Donald Trump has had a busy start to his second term, to say the least. Between commencing a trade war and making Pope Leo XIV's election about himself, among other bold acts, the commander-in-chief confirmed he is back in full force — whether the public likes it or not. He's also gone on the offensive against Harvard University, which he deemed a problematic institution in need of immediate change. Some believe President Trump's gripe with the prestigious school could stem from more personal reasons, however, given how passionately he's campaigned against it. He all but confirmed these suspicions when he viciously attacked yet another media personality and displayed his wounded ego in the process.

President Trump infamously cannot handle when his fragile image is attacked. He seemed especially irked after his biographer, Michael Wolff, suggested on The Daily Beast Podcast that the school rejected him. It didn't take long for the president to rip into Wolff on social media and defend his honor. "Michael Wolff, a Third Rate Reporter, who is laughed at even by the scoundrels of the Fake News, recently stated that the only reason I'm 'beating up' on Harvard, is because I applied there, and didn't get in," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on June 2, 2025. "That story is totally FALSE, I never applied to Harvard. I graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania." The president further attacked Wolff's writing, along with his reporting style and supposed public perception. Although he should remember his own life better than anyone, it's also possible that President Trump's age caught up to him, and he might have forgotten his Harvard rejection ever happened. That, or he remembers the moment well, and his angry response shows he's still salty about it.