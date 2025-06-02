Trump's Age Is Catching Up To Him In Haggard Pics From His Latest Makeup-Free Golf Outing

No matter how often he lies about his physical results or targets former President Joe Biden for his advanced age, President Donald Trump cannot escape the harsh reality that he's also getting older. As much as he may cake on all of the orangey cosmetics he can get his hands on to hide his pasty-white, wrinkly skin and ignore the fact he's knocking on 80's door, his more recent low-energy speeches and jarring makeup-free moments have offered the public plenty of ammo to put his true age on blast with.

President Trump hit the green for yet another golf outing on June 1 at Trump National Golf Club. On his way back to The White House, the commander in chief was pictured with a fellow golfer, LIV Golf League's Bryson DeChambeau, who, by comparison, seemed more prepared to take the walking trip to the Oval Office. The president, on the other hand, looked disheveled and flushed after spending his day hitting drives and landing putts on the golf course. His makeup-free look exposed dark rings under his eyes and showed glimmers of his pale skin tone wherever his face wasn't red with exhaustion. Though President Trump's rat nest hairstyle was mostly concealed by his white MAGA ball cap, the strands of hair visible from underneath it were unkempt and more colorless than usual. While President Trump could simply have been tired, his aged features, on top of his lethargic expression, suggested he may not have been as up for golf as he used to be.