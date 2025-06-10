Erin Burnett's Makeup-Free Moments Are Worlds Away From Her Typical Newsroom Glam
Erin Burnett has graced millions of televisions across the country for two decades. Helming "Erin Burnett Outfront," she has sat behind the anchor desk at CNN since 2011 — minus the few rare times Burnett's killer bod was on full display outside of her usual hosting spot. Before "Outfront," the journalist worked at network rival CNBC, where she sported her naturally brunette locks and plenty of tailored blazers to show off her professional side. Since then, Burnett has become one of the many CNN stars who have drastically transformed their appearance. Not only has Burnett traded in her dark hair for a lighter color, but her makeup has seemingly changed as well.
The news host made subtle changes to her overall natural makeup look. Her high-profile role at CNN brought with it darker eye shadow and glossy lips, though it appears that Burnett has stuck with traditional mascara over false lashes, which many other anchors usually opt for. However, on occasion, Burnett leaves her typical newsroom glam at home. For instance, she seemed to have avoided her lip gloss and smoky eye look in a snapshot from filming "Outfront" in 2014, posted on Facebook — the word "beautiful" was used many times in the comments. Another photo posted to Facebook in 2011, Burnett looked fresh faced with no makeup as she T.P.-ed the CNN studio. She doesn't need cosmetic aid; her piercing blue eyes do all the work that soft glam makeup could do.
Erin Burnett's children keep her young
It's hard to grasp Erin Burnett's over 20-year career in media, considering how young she looks. From what we know about the news anchor's life with kids, she has her youngsters to thank. She told The Cut in 2022 that being with her children is one of her biggest ways to unwind. "They're very joyful," she said. "They're children, so it's impossible to not have that sort of joy and excitement about life rub off on you when you spend time with them."
It's not just their youthful outlook on life; Burnett's incredible physique is partially due to being a mom. Aside from pilates, "I've made caring for my kids my fitness," she told FitBump. "I use my daughter as a weight around the house; in the 10- to 12-pound range, a new baby can help you firm up! I do lunges as I walk the stroller. And now my daily long walks involve one baby strapped to me in a carrier as I push a smaller, heavier stroller." She noted that her kids make her a healthier eater, which might be the reason for her glowing skin. Although it's customary for anchors to wear full glam on camera, Burnett could totally pull off an all-natural TV look.