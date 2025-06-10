Erin Burnett's Makeup-Free Moments Are Worlds Away From Her Typical Newsroom Glam

Erin Burnett has graced millions of televisions across the country for two decades. Helming "Erin Burnett Outfront," she has sat behind the anchor desk at CNN since 2011 — minus the few rare times Burnett's killer bod was on full display outside of her usual hosting spot. Before "Outfront," the journalist worked at network rival CNBC, where she sported her naturally brunette locks and plenty of tailored blazers to show off her professional side. Since then, Burnett has become one of the many CNN stars who have drastically transformed their appearance. Not only has Burnett traded in her dark hair for a lighter color, but her makeup has seemingly changed as well.

The news host made subtle changes to her overall natural makeup look. Her high-profile role at CNN brought with it darker eye shadow and glossy lips, though it appears that Burnett has stuck with traditional mascara over false lashes, which many other anchors usually opt for. However, on occasion, Burnett leaves her typical newsroom glam at home. For instance, she seemed to have avoided her lip gloss and smoky eye look in a snapshot from filming "Outfront" in 2014, posted on Facebook — the word "beautiful" was used many times in the comments. Another photo posted to Facebook in 2011, Burnett looked fresh faced with no makeup as she T.P.-ed the CNN studio. She doesn't need cosmetic aid; her piercing blue eyes do all the work that soft glam makeup could do.