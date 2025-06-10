Emily From Yellowstone Is So Gorgeous In Real Life

Atlanta, Georgia native Kathryn Kelly joined the cast of the Montana-set "Yellowstone" during Season 4, in 2021, and stuck around through the fifth and final season of the beloved show. Prior to that, though, she spent a fair amount of time paying her Hollywood dues. Although Kelly appeared in major productions like "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and the Ice Cube-starring comedy "Fist Fight" it was in uncredited bit parts. The actor had a more substantial role in the country music-themed drama "Nashville" in 2018, but even that only lasted a few episodes. And speaking of TV shows all about country music, Kelly's final role before booking "Yellowstone" was in an episode of the Netflix series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" (we'll give you three guesses who the star of that show was).

As you might expect, going from mostly playing nameless characters to appearing in a starring role in one of the most popular shows on TV was a bit of an adjustment. During an appearance on Fox 5 Atlanta in November 2024, the up-and-coming actor opened up about just what her friends and family thought of her newfound notoriety. "It's been great," Kelly enthused, elaborating, "You know, it's such a phenomenon. [...] I've been working on this show since 2020, and I'm still unpacking and unraveling. You know, like, walking into Walmart and seeing 'Yellowstone' merchandise and stuff is such a wild thing. So, I'm still trying to unpack it, but everyone's so supportive and, obviously, so happy for me."