Yellowstone Actors Who Are Gorgeous In Real Life
Since its debut in 2018, "Yellowstone" has captivated fans with its gritty storylines, gorgeous shots of Montana, and truly unforgettable characters. We may be used to seeing the Dutton family and their merry band of cattle rasslin' guys and gals caked in dirt and grime, but what do the actors look like in real life? As you might expect, the likes of Kevin Costner, Kelsey Absille, and Kelly Reilly scrub up well once they get away from the set and trade in their cowboy boots for black tie and formal wear.
Hollywood veteran Costner has been a shining fixture of Hollywood red carpets for decades, but other members of the cast were not quite household names before they joined the show. Seeing them out of context, away from the Dutton Ranch and out in the big, wide world, can be a little jarring, but there's no denying that this ragtag group of actors scrub up very well indeed. Let's take a look at the drop-dead gorgeous cast of one of TV's biggest phenomenons in recent history.
Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton)
"Yellowstone" anti-hero Beth Dutton is as fiery as her red hair. Never short of a perfectly tailored skirt suit or a biting remark, the character proved time and time again that she had more gumption than the entire Dutton clan put together — especially her loathed brother, Jamie. Aesthetically, Beth is often on the messier side of glam, with tousled hair, a scar she wears proudly, and eye makeup that feels slept in a vampy, almost unintentionally sexy way. On the flip side, British actor Kelly Reilly presents a much more refined, polished look.
Though Beth's hair is more strawberry blond, Reilly prefers to sport a brighter tone of red, and it suits her alabaster complexion down to the ground. The star also likes a smoky eye just like her character, but applied with a steadier hand. Reilly's eyes sparkle in the show, but they're really set off with the deeper hair color in real life. There's no doubt that Reilly turns just as many heads outside the set as Beth does when she walks into a boardroom.
Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton)
When we're introduced to Monica Long Dutton on "Yellowstone," it's clear from the outset that she has a very simplistic, clean sense of style. Monica's natural beauty shone through her flawless skin and minimal make-up, making it clear why Kayce Dutton fell for her in the first place. Unlike Beth Dutton, Monica wasn't much of a fashionista and could often be found in jeans and plaid shirts. Of course, the actor who plays the character, Kelsey Asbille, is every inch as striking as her character — but there's no doubt that she prefers to glam things up a little.
On red carpets, Asbille can often be seen wearing a figure-hugging dress and a full face of makeup, with heavy eyeshadow and mascara to accentuate her dark eyes. Every now and again, she'll also hit red carpets with filmmaker Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, her beau of a few years, on her arm. While she occasionally offers details about her personal life, she mostly tries to keep it out of the spotlight. "I think I'm a private person," she told the New York Post in 2023. "And I think maybe it helps, with being an actor, if [people] don't know too much."
Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins)
There's no denying that the "Coyote Ugly" cast is still crazy gorgeous now. When Piper Perabo showed up on Season 4 of "Yellowstone" as the activist Summer Higgins, it was certainly a blast from the past. Even though it's been a while since her bar dancing days, she hasn't lost a single ounce of her natural beauty. Her character was a little rough around the edges, but this only added to Summer's appeal, especially as she became John Dutton's unlikely love interest. Summer was often seen as a little bit disheveled, more concerned with saving the Earth than spending a ton of time in hair and makeup, but Perabo truly glows when she's away from the dusty Montana landscape.
With her perfectly dyed blond locks, Perabo looks as fresh on the red carpet today as she did writing songs and singing her heart out in "Coyote Ugly." The actor often rocks darker colors on the red carpet, like black dresses, but isn't afraid to highlight her features with a pop of bright red lipstick on occasion.
Ryan Bingham (Walker)
When Walker strolled out of jail and into the waiting arms of the Dutton Ranch, we knew we were in for a wild ride. The guitar-holding, country crooning ex-con stole our hearts from the beginning, and it's only made more appealing by the fact that he wants absolutely nothing to do with the ranch and its dirty dealings. He may have been trapped by circumstance, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Walker was nearly always sporting some sort of bruise from rubbing someone the wrong way, but somehow, it only added to his appeal.
This "Yellowstone" character was played masterfully by real-life country music artist Ryan Bingham. Just like his character, Bingham is partial to wearing a cowboy hat on stage during his performances, so there's definitely an element of art imitating life to consider. However, Bingham does have a little bit of a rock star edge, and isn't afraid to mix it up with a little bit of leather. Sadly for Bingham's admirers, Bingham is paired up with Hassie Harrison. The story behind this "Yellowstone" couple's real-life relationship isn't one to miss.
Kevin Costner (John Dutton)
We're used to seeing Kevin Costner in Western settings thanks to projects like "Wyatt Earp" and "Dances with Wolves." However, his star turn as the Dutton family's emotionally tortured patriarch John Dutton brought his cowboy persona to the next level. John's weathered face and sun-kissed skin gave him the look of a hard-working rancher who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty to fight for his land. In the show, John was clean-shaven and always in a shirt, but how does that stack up to Costner's real-life persona?
Actually, the change is pretty striking. In early 2025, long after the filming of the last season of "Yellowstone" was wrapped, Costner stepped out at the Golden Reel Awards in Hollywood sporting a head of dyed, dirty-blond hair and a grey goatee. He looked a million miles away from his character, but was still just as handsome. When you've been in Hollywood for as long as Costner has, looking good in front of the camera is just second nature. Costner has never had trouble finding romance in the past, either. At the time of writing in April 2025, he has been married twice.
Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)
There's something about Kayce Dutton's rough exterior that makes "Yellowstone" viewers swoon. He's the antithesis of his polished politico brother Jamie, and it works for the character. With his perfect beachy hair and his puppy dog eyes, Kayce had a relaxed aesthetic that went hand in hand with his role in the family as an unlikely boss of the Dutton Ranch. On the flip side, actor Luke Grimes manages to pull off the type of red carpet look that you wouldn't catch Kayce in, even if he were up in court.
When he attended the premiere of Season 5 of the show in 2025, Grimes sported a noticeably fuller beard and a modern layered mullet — and it worked. Of course, the biggest difference is that Grimes isn't caked in Montana dirt, like his character often was. As for his love life, if there's one thing we know about Luke Grimes' relationship with Bianca Rodrigues, it's that they make a painfully handsome couple. The gorgeous husband and wife duo tied the knot back in November 2018, not long after "Yellowstone" premiered, breaking hearts across the globe.
Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler)
While it's not a requirement that every great TV show has a great romance, it certainly helps. The deep-rooted love that Rip had for the only female Dutton sibling, Beth, helped propel the story forward, providing us with some truly unforgettable "Yellowstone" moments — not only because Rip and Beth were beautiful and captivating on the screen. (And though we may wish that Hauser and Kelly Reilly's off-screen relationship was romantic, it's strictly platonic. Hauser was snapped up by "Sweet Valley High" alum Cynthia Daniel in 2006.) As a character, Rip was stoic and often knee-deep in trouble. He was always on a horse and wearing his trusty cowboy hat, so it's not often we got to see underneath the layers of ranch grime. In real life, actor Cole Hauser has a much brighter, less defeated attitude that gives him a charming glow.
Not only is his hair gelled and his salt and pepper beard trimmed, but Hauser can wear a suit very well. Back in December 2024, Hauser was photographed at a New York Jets football game wearing a dapper pea coat with an upturned collar and black sunglasses. While his personal style is certainly more elevated than his character's, there might just be some crossover between the two.
Jennifer Landon (Teeter)
There was a lot of male energy on "Yellowstone," but pink-haired rancher Teeter could give them all a run for their money, with her no-holds-barred approach to getting down and dirty on the ranch. The straight-talking character was often seen wearing jeans and a tank top, with her wild hair embodying her even wilder attitude. We saw Teeter at her best and covered in bruises at her worst, but she was always trooping on. Looking at a photograph of actor Jennifer Landon next to a still of her character, it's almost impossible to imagine that they're the same person.
You won't catch Jennifer on a red carpet without her makeup perfectly done and her blond hair tucked neatly into place. Back in 2023, she attended the CMT Awards looking like a leather-clad cowboy queen, but she's also been known to show a softer side in a floral suit for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. We'd argue that Teeter's personality is what makes her captivating in the show, but Jennifer is the full package. As a side note, most fans don't even realize that Teeter from "Yellowstone" has a famous dad, screen legend Michael Landon.
Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton)
Jamie Dutton was one of the most polarizing characters "Yellowstone" had to offer. Desperate to be loved by his father, John Dutton, but constantly falling short of expectations, Jamie became problematic in more ways than one. He was always the odd one out, and showrunners made this clear visually by having him dress in sharp suits, be clean-shaven, and without a hair out of place. He looked nothing like the rest of the Dutton siblings and lacked that tough rancher aesthetic that the rest of his family possessed. Actor Wes Bentley couldn't be further removed from his character if he tried.
With his piercing blue eyes, salt and pepper hair, and rugged beard, Bentley looks more like a member of the Dutton clan than his character ever did. He also has a charming smile, which isn't something we saw very much of on-screen as Jamie was constantly battling his inner demons. Even when he appears on the red carpet in a suit, Bentley isn't stiff or uptight like his character, which makes him 100% more appealing.
Josh Holloway (Roarke Carter)
When Josh Holloway rocked up in Season 3 of "Yellowstone," he was instantly recognizable thanks to the iconic role of Sawyer in the hit TV series "Lost." However, unlike good guy Sawyer, Holloway's part in the cowboy drama was sinister. He played the antagonist Roarke, one of many Dutton family enemies who wanted to take the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch for their own. Holloway's rugged charm translated well into the duplicitous character, and he retained his trademark long hair for the role.
Out of all of the actors enlisted to star in "Yellowstone," Holloway's off-screen appearance arguably most closely resembles his character. Roarke favored a casual button-down shirt, and Holloway often rocks a shirt with a couple of buttons undone at the collar. However, Holloway tends to style his hair pulled back from his face for special occasions, whereas Roarke was too busy planning total financial domination to put much thought into his hair.
Hassie Harrison (Laramie)
There's no denying it, Laramie is beyond gorgeous in real life. Laramie walked her way onto the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as a friend of Mia, who was dating Jimmy. With her wavy blond hair and full lips, she was bound to cause trouble, hopping from aging rancher Lloyd to young, handsome, and devilishly troubled Walker quicker than you can say "yeehaw." Actor Hassie Harrison is responsible for playing the oh-so charming Laramie, and it should come as no surprise that the "Yellowstone" star is beautiful whether she's in or out of character.
Harrison's style is reminiscent of Laramie's, and she has been known to sport a cowboy hat at an event or two. Adorably enough, it wasn't just Harrison's character that fell head over heels in "Yellowstone." Harrison and Ryan Bingham, who played Laramie's love interest Walker on the show, met on set and struck up a real-life romance. They make a striking couple, and at the time of writing in April 2025, their relationship is still going strong. They tied the knot in October 2023.
Dave Annable (Lee Dutton)
Dave Annable's time on "Yellowstone" was short and sweet. His character, Lee Dutton, was John Dutton's heir apparent. He lived, breathed, and eventually died for the ranch when he was shot and killed in the first season. Though he wasn't on the show for long, Annable left his mark as he was the closest in personality and appearance to his father. Lee wore plaid shirts, looked as though he was born to ride a horse, and sported a bushy beard. In reality, Annable couldn't look further from the seasoned rancher.
Fans might remember Annable from another hit drama, "Brothers and Sisters," where he starred opposite Calista Flockhart from 2006 to 2011. He was the cute younger brother then, but now he's arguably a striking silver fox. Annable has let his natural grey hair take over, and it suits him to the ground. His tousled hair and matching beard give George Clooney a run for his money. Some people may choose to keep the grey at bay by coloring their hair, but Annable is a living, breathing poster child for why aging gracefully can be the best option.
Eden Brolin (Mia)
When Mia entered "Yellowstone," she didn't hang around long. The beautiful brunette barrel racer saw something she liked in hapless Jimmy the very first time she met him, and he was immediately transfixed by her charm and undeniable good looks. They made a strange but interesting pair, but it wasn't built to last. Mia might have lacked the glamor that Laramie has, but her soulful brown eyes and matching long hair made her an effortless natural beauty that was a joy to watch. Outside of the series, actor Eden Brolin is no stranger to second glances.
Eden is the daughter of Hollywood actors Josh Brolin and Alice Adair, so she's not exactly an entertainment industry newbie. Eden looks like she was born to be on a red carpet, and exudes a certain Golden Age Hollywood glam that isn't easily replicated. Sadly for fans, Mia wasn't a mainstay in the series and left the show in Season 4. Since departing, Brolin has starred in several projects, including "Candy Land" and "Long Gone Heroes."