Yellowstone Actors Who Are Gorgeous In Real Life

Since its debut in 2018, "Yellowstone" has captivated fans with its gritty storylines, gorgeous shots of Montana, and truly unforgettable characters. We may be used to seeing the Dutton family and their merry band of cattle rasslin' guys and gals caked in dirt and grime, but what do the actors look like in real life? As you might expect, the likes of Kevin Costner, Kelsey Absille, and Kelly Reilly scrub up well once they get away from the set and trade in their cowboy boots for black tie and formal wear.

Hollywood veteran Costner has been a shining fixture of Hollywood red carpets for decades, but other members of the cast were not quite household names before they joined the show. Seeing them out of context, away from the Dutton Ranch and out in the big, wide world, can be a little jarring, but there's no denying that this ragtag group of actors scrub up very well indeed. Let's take a look at the drop-dead gorgeous cast of one of TV's biggest phenomenons in recent history.