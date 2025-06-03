Trump's 'Worst Lawyer' Smacked With Legal Trouble (& We Hope She Doesn't Try To Defend Herself)
Time and again, Alina Habba has been called out for being one of Donald Trump's worst lawyers. She has been dragged through the mud for a slew of gaffes and litigation errors during her time as Trump's legal spokesperson. Now, as a counselor to the president and the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Habba has been smacked with a new courtroom challenge in the form of a lawsuit filed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka regarding his arrest at an ICE detention facility in May.
Baraka claims that Habba, as well as members of the Department of Homeland Security, had him arrested in an effort to embarrass and humiliate him, and he's accused Habba of "malicious prosecution," ABC News reports. Baraka visited Delaney Hall in Newark on May 9, where he was joined by three New Jersey Congress members, including Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Rob Menendez. According to the lawsuit, he and his fellow politicians were invited to inspect and tour the facility, and were only arrested after exiting the detention center.
The lawsuit alleges that Homeland Security agents assaulted Baraka, the Congress members, and his security team before placing him in handcuffs and keeping him detained for several hours — and that it was all politically motivated. While the charges against him were later dropped, Baraka made it very clear he's not interested in forgetting the incident. "The reality is I didn't do anything," Baraka said at a June 3 press conference. "I went down there for a press conference. I was invited inside the gate. People approached me and were very loud and abusive to me." Now Habba will be facing some tough questions in a courtroom in the near future.
Alina Habba has a long history of getting herself in legal hot water
In her years working with Donald Trump's legal team, Alina Habba hasn't exactly made a lot of friends thanks to her confrontational courtroom style. Many of Trump's former lawyers have made their feelings about Habba's shortcomings crystal clear. After Trump lost a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll in January 2024, which led to Trump being ordered to pay Carroll $83 million, former Trump attorney Ty Cobb slammed Habba for her tactics and failed efforts to appease Trump, regardless of legality.
"I think she's handled it in the mafia way," Cobb said (via The Hill), when asked about Habba's poor handling of the defamation lawsuit. "She's done his bidding. She's articulated his political narrative of victimization and unfairness in the judicial system and made some outlandish claims." The same criticism has been leveled at Habba repeatedly — she's more interested in pleasing Trump than abiding by the rule of law.
Now, Habba is facing her own defamation lawsuit. Baraka claims Habba defamed him on X shortly after he was arrested in May. "The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon," Habba tweeted. "He has willingly chosen to disregard the law." Despite dropping the charges against Baraka entirely, the tweet in question hasn't been deleted and now Baraka will soon have an opportunity to face Habba in court.