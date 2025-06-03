Trump's 'Worst Lawyer' Smacked With Legal Trouble (& We Hope She Doesn't Try To Defend Herself)

Time and again, Alina Habba has been called out for being one of Donald Trump's worst lawyers. She has been dragged through the mud for a slew of gaffes and litigation errors during her time as Trump's legal spokesperson. Now, as a counselor to the president and the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Habba has been smacked with a new courtroom challenge in the form of a lawsuit filed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka regarding his arrest at an ICE detention facility in May.

Baraka claims that Habba, as well as members of the Department of Homeland Security, had him arrested in an effort to embarrass and humiliate him, and he's accused Habba of "malicious prosecution," ABC News reports. Baraka visited Delaney Hall in Newark on May 9, where he was joined by three New Jersey Congress members, including Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Rob Menendez. According to the lawsuit, he and his fellow politicians were invited to inspect and tour the facility, and were only arrested after exiting the detention center.

The lawsuit alleges that Homeland Security agents assaulted Baraka, the Congress members, and his security team before placing him in handcuffs and keeping him detained for several hours — and that it was all politically motivated. While the charges against him were later dropped, Baraka made it very clear he's not interested in forgetting the incident. "The reality is I didn't do anything," Baraka said at a June 3 press conference. "I went down there for a press conference. I was invited inside the gate. People approached me and were very loud and abusive to me." Now Habba will be facing some tough questions in a courtroom in the near future.