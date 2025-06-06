Will Taylor Swift Play A Role In Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez's Wedding?

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship only gets more adorable as the years go by. When the "Good For You" hitmaker took to Instagram in December 2025 to announce her engagement to Benny Blanco, her pop star BFF immediately joined several other celebrities in congratulating her. However, instead of going down the typical route, Swift chose to put a creative and hilarious spin on her message, cheekily commenting, "Yes I will be the flower girl." Although she was obviously joking, this still led fans to wonder if they would get to see her as a member of Blanco and Gomez's wedding party.

Shortly afterward, an insider gave Life & Style magazine the scoop that everyone had been hoping for, revealing, "It's safe to say that their fans could expect to see each of them in the other's wedding party." The source continued, "They even talk about their future children playing together. Taylor and Selena will be in each other's lives forever." Given all this, it's unsurprising that Gomez has also turned Blanco onto the "Blank Space" hitmaker's music.

During an appearance on "Hot Ones," the prolific producer admitted that although he was familiar with it before, Blanco didn't do a deep dive into her catalog until he started dating Gomez. However, the songwriter fell in love with her work and frequently requested his partner to put Swift on in the car. The Grammy winner seems to be equally fond of his music, too, since she tagged him and Gomez in an Instagram Story in March 2025 to gush about their collaborative album "I Said I Love You First."