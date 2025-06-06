Will Taylor Swift Play A Role In Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez's Wedding?
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship only gets more adorable as the years go by. When the "Good For You" hitmaker took to Instagram in December 2025 to announce her engagement to Benny Blanco, her pop star BFF immediately joined several other celebrities in congratulating her. However, instead of going down the typical route, Swift chose to put a creative and hilarious spin on her message, cheekily commenting, "Yes I will be the flower girl." Although she was obviously joking, this still led fans to wonder if they would get to see her as a member of Blanco and Gomez's wedding party.
Shortly afterward, an insider gave Life & Style magazine the scoop that everyone had been hoping for, revealing, "It's safe to say that their fans could expect to see each of them in the other's wedding party." The source continued, "They even talk about their future children playing together. Taylor and Selena will be in each other's lives forever." Given all this, it's unsurprising that Gomez has also turned Blanco onto the "Blank Space" hitmaker's music.
During an appearance on "Hot Ones," the prolific producer admitted that although he was familiar with it before, Blanco didn't do a deep dive into her catalog until he started dating Gomez. However, the songwriter fell in love with her work and frequently requested his partner to put Swift on in the car. The Grammy winner seems to be equally fond of his music, too, since she tagged him and Gomez in an Instagram Story in March 2025 to gush about their collaborative album "I Said I Love You First."
Selena Gomez's inner circle reportedly adores Benny Blanco
During a March 2025 episode of Spotify's "Countdown To" podcast, guests Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez recalled how one of their first public outings, at a party thrown by Taylor Swift, didn't get off to the best start. The celebrity couple's habit of being prompt landed them in an awkward situation since Blanco and Gomez were the first ones to arrive at the event. At the time, Blanco and Gomez's romance was still pretty low key, and they wanted to keep it that way, so they avoided any physical contact and barely even locked eyes throughout the night, which only made things even weirder.
While the internet may have been divided on their fast-moving relationship (the happy couple got engaged after about a year of dating), it doesn't seem like Swift and Gomez's other friends think anything but the best of Blanco. In May 2025, a confidant informed Life & Style magazine that the "Calm Down" songstress' inner circle couldn't be happier for her. "They do everything together and even when she has a job on her own he often comes as her moral support," they gushed. "He's a great addition to her life to the point people in the Hollywood bubble have started saying they're the it couple."
The insider also confirmed that the guestlist for their wedding would likely include several major A-listers. If Swift were to attend, her famous fella, Travis Kelce, would likely be her plus one. While Blanco did acknowledge that they hadn't yet been on a double date with the tight end and "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up," surely it's only a matter of time.