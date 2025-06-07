Cheating Rumors That Have Plagued Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez's Relationship

When two celebrities are dating, rumors about their relationship being in trouble are inevitable at some point. When the two A-listers are set to get married, the gossip naturally intensifies, which is exactly what's happened since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance progressed to the next level. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted some red flags in Gomez and Blanco's relationship, and in early 2025, cheating rumors began swirling — all thanks to a single TikTok video and Selenators closely watching who their idol had recently unfollowed on Instagram.

Influencer Harry Daniels, who is known for finding celebs out in the wild and singing their songs to them, spotted Blanco hanging out with Gomez's bestie, Theresa Marie, in March 2025. As Daniels sang Gomez's hit "Same Old Love," which Blanco co-wrote, he looked embarrassed, asking Daniels, "Are you just following me at this point?" to which the influencer responded, "I want to be at the wedding." Some fans immediately assumed the worst: Blanco had been caught on a secret date with Marie. One observed that the producer looked "both terrified and flattered."

Another commented, "Theresa?!?!" while a third added, "Be in the wedding? Baby you ended the wedding!" Naturally, fans took their sleuthing further, checking to see if there was any online proof that Gomez wasn't happy with Marie, which is how they realized that the pop star was no longer following her supposed bestie on Instagram. Naturally, this seemed off, and rumors that Blanco was cheating on the "Rare" hitmaker with Marie quickly went viral. It seems Gomez eventually caught wind of the drama, because she took to Instagram in May 2025 to post a photo dump that notably included a picture of Marie. "Lil blast from the past because basically I'm lying horizontal rn and reminiscing bout some memories," Gomez captioned the snaps.