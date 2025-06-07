Cheating Rumors That Have Plagued Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez's Relationship
When two celebrities are dating, rumors about their relationship being in trouble are inevitable at some point. When the two A-listers are set to get married, the gossip naturally intensifies, which is exactly what's happened since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance progressed to the next level. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted some red flags in Gomez and Blanco's relationship, and in early 2025, cheating rumors began swirling — all thanks to a single TikTok video and Selenators closely watching who their idol had recently unfollowed on Instagram.
Influencer Harry Daniels, who is known for finding celebs out in the wild and singing their songs to them, spotted Blanco hanging out with Gomez's bestie, Theresa Marie, in March 2025. As Daniels sang Gomez's hit "Same Old Love," which Blanco co-wrote, he looked embarrassed, asking Daniels, "Are you just following me at this point?" to which the influencer responded, "I want to be at the wedding." Some fans immediately assumed the worst: Blanco had been caught on a secret date with Marie. One observed that the producer looked "both terrified and flattered."
Another commented, "Theresa?!?!" while a third added, "Be in the wedding? Baby you ended the wedding!" Naturally, fans took their sleuthing further, checking to see if there was any online proof that Gomez wasn't happy with Marie, which is how they realized that the pop star was no longer following her supposed bestie on Instagram. Naturally, this seemed off, and rumors that Blanco was cheating on the "Rare" hitmaker with Marie quickly went viral. It seems Gomez eventually caught wind of the drama, because she took to Instagram in May 2025 to post a photo dump that notably included a picture of Marie. "Lil blast from the past because basically I'm lying horizontal rn and reminiscing bout some memories," Gomez captioned the snaps.
Gomez and Blanco's romance is still going strong
Worried fans will be happy to know that, as of this writing, Selena Gomez is following Theresa Marie on Instagram again. She actually posted a selfie of her and the "Good For You" hitmaker on her Instagram feed at the beginning of June 2025, so it seems there's no bad blood there. Additionally, Benny Blanco and Gomez continue to appear madly in love during recent interviews too. When the celebrity couple appeared on the "Table Manners" podcast, Blanco revealed that before he and Gomez started dating, he'd made a list of the things he wants in a partner, and it turned out she was his soulmate. "Everything I wrote down on the list was actually her," the music producer enthused (via Facebook).
Likewise, during another joint interview, on the "Jay Shetty Podcast," in early 2025, Gomez, who has previously opened up about her failed relationships, gushed, "I can't believe that I get to marry my best friend." The pop star elaborated, "When Benny looks at me I don't think he sees anything but who I am, and that's very rare to find." While they are both strong and independent individuals, Blanco and Gomez love sharing their passions with each other, with the prolific producer confirming that was one of the things on his list — he wanted to be with someone who pursued what they love with all their heart.
As for their wedding plans, Gomez told Shetty that they haven't started planning the big event yet, reasoning, "We'll just see. We're not in any rush." And indeed, in early June, her fiancé told Australia's "Today" show that the happy couple hasn't even picked a wedding date yet, before quickly reassuring viewers, "But we will!" (via the Daily Mail).