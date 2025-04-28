The Biggest Red Flags In Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Relationship

Although it was shrouded in secrecy for quite a while, what we do know about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance is that they're undeniably adorable. It's clear the singer and songwriter are completely head over heels for each other, and they've shared a number of sweet moments since they took their relationship public in late 2023. From their cute Instagram posts to "I Said I Love You First," the romantic album they collaborated on, there's no question about Gomez and Blanco's love for one another — even if it took a little time for their fans to get totally on board with the musical couple's romantic involvement.

However, as well-suited as Gomez and Blanco might seem today, there are also quite a few strange things about their relationship we simply can't ignore. While no couple is perfect, some aspects of their lives have us wondering what else could possibly be going on behind the scenes — or whether they're truly as happy as they seem. From the music producer's insecurities about the relationship to his prior history with the "Love You to Love Me" singer, his long-standing friendship with Justin Bieber, and the harsh criticism some of their followers have voiced, here are the biggest red flags in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship.