Elon Musk Confirmed What We Suspected About His Relationship With Trump
It seems that the big, beautiful breakup that so many have been waiting for is finally upon us. After plenty of hints that Elon Musk's bromance with Donald Trump has crashed and burned, the CEO is now making it clear that he and Trump aren't in agreement on everything — far from it, in fact. And, knowing how much Trump hates people publicly speaking out against him, we have a feeling it's going to be hard for the friendship to bounce back from this one.
After getting more than a little bit of backlash during his four-month stint in the Trump administration, Musk has officially left the Department of Government Efficiency. Many have speculated that this move had less to do with Musk simply being finished with his work and more to do with his languishing public perception and a possible rift between him and Trump. If Trump did, in fact, give Musk the boot, then Trump has made it clear that he's in charge, and the bromance is consequently wilting. Musk shelled out a whopping $277 million for Trump and other Republican politicians' campaigns, which surely earned him a bit of power over Trump. Yet, the red flags in Trump and Musk's friendship still had plenty of folks predicting this falling out for months. And as Musk publicly badmouths Trump's policies, it seems that this inevitable feud is finally coming to fruition.
Musk reportedly believes that parts of Trump's new bill are attacks on him
Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill" is causing plenty of controversy. Not only is Elon Musk in staunch disagreement with Trump on this topic, but he also isn't mincing words about it. On June 3, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to put it all out there. "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore, he wrote, adding, "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination." He also called out those in support of the bill, writing, "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."
There's really no confusion about where Musk stands on this topic. Still, it's easy to wonder why he'd go scorched earth on X when it's clear that this would anger Trump. One insider put it very simply to Axios: "Elon was butthurt." Not only is Musk no longer a part of the administration, but there are apparently several points in the bill in question that go against Musk's interests, and he may even think that it's personal. A White House official told the outlet, "Perception is reality," noting that Musk seemed to view one specific detail in the bill as "a last insult," adding, "So here we are." Regardless of where this drama really began and who started it, it's pretty clear that, unlike Musk's political career, this is far from over.