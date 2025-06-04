Elon Musk Confirmed What We Suspected About His Relationship With Trump

It seems that the big, beautiful breakup that so many have been waiting for is finally upon us. After plenty of hints that Elon Musk's bromance with Donald Trump has crashed and burned, the CEO is now making it clear that he and Trump aren't in agreement on everything — far from it, in fact. And, knowing how much Trump hates people publicly speaking out against him, we have a feeling it's going to be hard for the friendship to bounce back from this one.

After getting more than a little bit of backlash during his four-month stint in the Trump administration, Musk has officially left the Department of Government Efficiency. Many have speculated that this move had less to do with Musk simply being finished with his work and more to do with his languishing public perception and a possible rift between him and Trump. If Trump did, in fact, give Musk the boot, then Trump has made it clear that he's in charge, and the bromance is consequently wilting. Musk shelled out a whopping $277 million for Trump and other Republican politicians' campaigns, which surely earned him a bit of power over Trump. Yet, the red flags in Trump and Musk's friendship still had plenty of folks predicting this falling out for months. And as Musk publicly badmouths Trump's policies, it seems that this inevitable feud is finally coming to fruition.